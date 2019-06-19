Feds Seize Million Dollar Shelby GT500 Super Snake in Ponzi Scheme Raid

A former mechanic turned solar salesman had his million dollar Shelby Super Snake seized after the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided his California home.

The story begins with Jeff Carpoff and his wife Paula. In 2008, the duo started a company called DC Solar, an aptly named business that specialized in producing solar-powered generators and light towers. The wildly successful company helped the Carpoffs rake in millions of dollars, attracting investments from big-name corporations like Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and insurer Progressive Corporation.

In total, DC Solar brought in more than $810 million. The only problem? The money wasn't exactly managed in a way that authorities would deem legitimate. Instead, the FBI viewed it as a Ponzi scheme. DC Solar would charge investors $150,000 per solar generator, but the investors would only front a cash total of $450,000 (which was conveniently the maximum amount of tax credits which could be claimed). The company would then lease out the solar generators to pay down the remaining cost and pledged the potential of profit to the investors.