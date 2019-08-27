Someone Dumped $75K in a 2005 Ford Mustang GT That Makes Less Power Than New Shelby GT500

Owning a car typically involves a delicate balance of risk assessment that leverages time and cost to output and value, causing one to often pop the question, “Is it really worth it?” There are many examples, however, that go beyond this assessment where cost might be no object for specific reasons. That said, we don’t know where the Canadian selling this 2005 Ford Mustang GT with nearly $100,000 CAD ($75,280 USD) invested in it fits.

Up for sale on Kijiji, or Canada’s own version of Craigslist, is an early S197-generation Mustang GT whose owner claims to have invested far more than what the car’s professional insurance appraisal value is worth. It’s listed for $45,000 CAD (roughly $33,876 USD) and supposedly makes 631 wheel horsepower.

According to the listing, the seller claims to have spent more than $95,000 CAD ($71,422.90 USD) on mods and labor alone.