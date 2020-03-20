California Dealer Wants Some Turkey to Pay $186K for a 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Markups aren’t all that uncommon for hotly-anticipated rides, but they understandably generate a wave of buyer outrage every time. In this year alone we’ve seen dealers jacking up prices on the Toyota Supra , Jeep Gladiator , and even a $115,000 Subaru STI — but Fritts Ford’s $80,000 markup makes those look rather insignificant.

One California Ford dealer is practicing the time-honored tradition of tacking on larger-than-life markups on brand-new vehicles. This time, the subject is a brand-spanking-new 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 that's been marked up to $185,890 by Fritts Ford in Riverside, California.

Markup aside, the GT500 in question actually is loaded to the gills with add-ons that rack up a $105,890 MSRP. The carbon fiber and technology packages add $18,500 and $3,000 to the car’s bottom line, while the painted racing stripes add a further $10,000 to the sticker. Yes, it’s a cool paint combination that we aren’t likely to see very often, but is it $21,500 cool? You be the judge. And if you say yes, would you pay an additional $80k to "earn the right" to buy it? We think it's a tough pill to swallow.

Someone may step up to pay that price, but the outrageous markup seems a bit silly for a car that isn’t particularly limited but only hard to get if you need/want one right now. Making matters worse, there appear to be visible scratches on the Mustang’s hood—that’s not a great look for a $30,000 car, let alone one that will easily cost $200,000 after taxes and fees. The Drive contacted the dealer but was not able to reach a sales manager for comment.

h/t: The Mustang Source

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com