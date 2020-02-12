Dealership Tacks On $50,000 Markup for a 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209

Outrageous dealership markups on desirable vehicles, limited-edition or otherwise, are no new phenomena. We saw it with the Honda Civic Type R, the Toyota GR Supra, and the Jeep Gladiator. And now, we're seeing it with the ultimate Subaru WRX, the STI S209, of which only 209 will be built. Subaru's recommended MSRP on these cars is a hair under $64,000, but for one Californian dealer, that's not quite enough.

Serramonte Subaru in southwest San Francisco, California has listed its S209 allotment (car number 195) with a $49,995 markup, so with a few options tacked on, its asking price reaches a dumbfounding $115,750, according to a photo uploaded to Facebook by Jason Shaffer. For reference, you'll be able to get a 2020 Audi RS 6 Avant for similar money when it launches stateside this year. Unsurprisingly, the internet isn't a fan of $50,000 markups on Subarus, and one irate six-star diehard has gone as far as threatening to ruin the dealer's Yelp rating over the listing.

Yelp

As this Yelp review is nearing three weeks old, and the controversial S209 isn't listed in Serramonte's online inventory, The Drive checked with the dealer whether the car had sold between then and now. Serramonte's sales manager Ron Antonelli confirmed to us that the S209 was still in stock, and that because the S209 is a limited-edition model the dealership's management feels no obligation to fulfill the price-match guarantee it proudly promises in its email responses to customers.

Serramonte Subaru