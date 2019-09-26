Japan-Only Subaru STI EJ20 Final Edition Promises to Be Last of Its Kind

Subaru is waving goodbye to the Japan-only EJ20-powered WRX STI and introducing a special edition of the performance four-door. Aptly called the WRX STI EJ20 Final Edition and limited to just 555 units, the special STI will have its allocations determined via lottery, rather than be sold to whoever has enough cash to throw at dealership markups.

Other details on the car are scarce but judging by the released photos, the EJ20 Final Edition STI will get the same 19-inch gold BBS wheels as the S209 and an "EJ20 Final Edition" engine plaque.