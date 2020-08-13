Apparent Next-Gen Subaru Lineup Leak: New WRX, STI, BRZ and a Real EV
Plus there's a new Wilderness trim coming for the Forester, Outback and Crosstrek that could beef up their off-road chops.
Subaru has some pretty awesome new cars coming in the near future according to a leaked internal presentation slide obtained by AutoGuide. The original post has since been taken down, but the leaked slide clearly lines up the brand's product plans through 2023, including when we'll get new performance vehicles, an all-new electric vehicle and a new Wilderness trim that suggests some choice off-road upgrades.
According to AutoGuide, the slide outlines when these models will go into production, not when they'll ultimately go on sale. That being said, it confirms some rad stuff that we can't wait to see.
Subaru Evoltis EV
We've known for a while that Subaru and Toyota are working together on a new all-wheel-drive electric crossover, and we finally have a production start date: Spring 2022. Subaru patented the Evoltis name in 2018, although we expected that to be for a plug-in hybrid at the time. AutoGuide expects Evoltis to be the new EV's name, though, so let's go with that until proven otherwise.
An all-electric car is pretty exciting, though, especially since they're currently testing the new Toyobaru sports car alongside a Ford Mustang. Could the EV That's Probably the Evoltis be gunning for the Mustang Mach-E's throat? It'd be cool if it did.
Concept photos hint that it could be slightly larger than the Crosstrek, and AutoGuide expects it to have 250 horsepower and 300 miles of range. Expect higher-level driver-assist features that will get closer to self-driving, though how close is unclear. The new EV platform is expected to be scalable, though, so we're hoping this results in an electric WRX somewhere down the line.
2023 Subaru Impreza
The basis of so many other Subarus (at least for now—we'll get to those rumors next) will get a brand new version that will enter production in early 2023. What's interesting, though, is what comes before that...
2022 Subaru WRX
The next-generation WRX will go into production starting in Fall 2021, a couple years before a new Impreza arrives. AutoGuide thinks this could hint at the WRX (and STI, which we'll talk about next) parting ways with its Impreza underpinnings, although that's hard to say right now.
The WRX has historically been a beefed-up Impreza, and given that these are all production start dates, Subie may want to get more of a head start cranking those next-gen regular Imprezas out. According to reports cited by AutoGuide, they expect the WRX to make around 300 hp, have standard all-wheel-drive and still offer buyers the choice between a CVT and a manual transmission.
2023 Subaru WRX STI
Per the information on this slide, the next WRX STI is expected to enter production in Fall 2022, right before that new Impreza goes into production in early 2023.
Reports cited by AutoGuide hint at the WRX getting a hotter version of the 2.4-liter turbo boxer from the Outback and Ascent pumping out 400 hp and 361 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel-drive will be standard as it always is. Manual fans rejoice: they also claim that the STI's only option will be a six-speed manual transmission.
2022 Subaru BRZ
The new Subaru-Toyota co-designed 2022 Subaru BRZ is an open secret at this point, as we've already seen spy shots of it running around in comparison tests against a Ford Mustang. The new Toyobaru is expected to finally get the sizable bump in power that fans have clamored for since its introduction, and that Mustang sure looked like an EcoBoost, feeding rumors that the BRZ is going turbo.
While some rumors have hinted at the new BRZ getting the more powerful engine from the Subaru Ascent, AutoGuide put its money on the BRZ retaining its current engine, but doing something (again: turbo?) to beef up the power. Per the slide, the new BRZ will start production in Spring 2021.
Outback, Forester and Crosstrek, Now With Extra Wilderness!
If there's one thing that's far more enjoyable than it has any right to be, it's seeing Subaru crossovers shame timid Jeep bros at off-road parks. We don't know much about these yet, but AutoGuide expects these upcoming Wilderness trims to boost the off-road abilities of the Outback, Forester and Crosstrek.
According to AutoGuide, the new Wilderness trims of the Forester and Outback will go into production in Spring 2021. That's right before a new Forester starts production, also in Spring 2021.
The next Crosstrek will be completely new from the ground up, with production starting in early 2023 alongside the new Impreza. The Wilderness edition of the Crosstrek will enter production shortly afterwards, also in early 2023.
If you have any more information on these upcoming plans or anything else you'd like to share, please send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDHere's The 2022 Subaru BRZ Out Testing Against An EcoBoost MustangThe two are expected to compete on price, but what about power?READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Subaru WRX STI S209: 341 HP, Race-Ready Upgrades, and Just 200 UnitsFeast your eyes on the first S-line special edition STI to make it stateside.READ NOW
- RELATEDSubaru Patents 'Evoltis' Name Ahead of Anticipated New Plug-In HybridThe future plug-in hybrid is a logical and regulatory stepping stone on Subaru's path to offering an EV.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Oregon Shop Builds Awesome Lifted Subarus for Off-Road JunkiesWho says you need a Jeep to crawl off-road? Just lift your Subaru and climb some rocks.READ NOW
- RELATEDAre the Next Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ Getting A Turbo or Not?Reports from Japan claim one thing, while domestic sources say another. Here's what we know.READ NOW