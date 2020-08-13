Apparent Next-Gen Subaru Lineup Leak: New WRX, STI, BRZ and a Real EV

According to AutoGuide, the slide outlines when these models will go into production, not when they'll ultimately go on sale. That being said, it confirms some rad stuff that we can't wait to see.

Subaru has some pretty awesome new cars coming in the near future according to a leaked internal presentation slide obtained by AutoGuide . The original post has since been taken down, but the leaked slide clearly lines up the brand's product plans through 2023, including when we'll get new performance vehicles, an all-new electric vehicle and a new Wilderness trim that suggests some choice off-road upgrades.

Subaru Evoltis EV

We've known for a while that Subaru and Toyota are working together on a new all-wheel-drive electric crossover, and we finally have a production start date: Spring 2022. Subaru patented the Evoltis name in 2018, although we expected that to be for a plug-in hybrid at the time. AutoGuide expects Evoltis to be the new EV's name, though, so let's go with that until proven otherwise.

An all-electric car is pretty exciting, though, especially since they're currently testing the new Toyobaru sports car alongside a Ford Mustang. Could the EV That's Probably the Evoltis be gunning for the Mustang Mach-E's throat? It'd be cool if it did.

Concept photos hint that it could be slightly larger than the Crosstrek, and AutoGuide expects it to have 250 horsepower and 300 miles of range. Expect higher-level driver-assist features that will get closer to self-driving, though how close is unclear. The new EV platform is expected to be scalable, though, so we're hoping this results in an electric WRX somewhere down the line.

2023 Subaru Impreza

The basis of so many other Subarus (at least for now—we'll get to those rumors next) will get a brand new version that will enter production in early 2023. What's interesting, though, is what comes before that...

2022 Subaru WRX

The next-generation WRX will go into production starting in Fall 2021, a couple years before a new Impreza arrives. AutoGuide thinks this could hint at the WRX (and STI, which we'll talk about next) parting ways with its Impreza underpinnings, although that's hard to say right now.

The WRX has historically been a beefed-up Impreza, and given that these are all production start dates, Subie may want to get more of a head start cranking those next-gen regular Imprezas out. According to reports cited by AutoGuide, they expect the WRX to make around 300 hp, have standard all-wheel-drive and still offer buyers the choice between a CVT and a manual transmission.

2023 Subaru WRX STI

Per the information on this slide, the next WRX STI is expected to enter production in Fall 2022, right before that new Impreza goes into production in early 2023.

Reports cited by AutoGuide hint at the WRX getting a hotter version of the 2.4-liter turbo boxer from the Outback and Ascent pumping out 400 hp and 361 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel-drive will be standard as it always is. Manual fans rejoice: they also claim that the STI's only option will be a six-speed manual transmission.