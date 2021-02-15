How the 862-HP Subaru WRX STI Gymkhana Car Became the ‘Most Insane’ One Ever

When the opportunity came for Subaru to take over Gymkhana from Ken Block and Ford with the help of Travis Pastrana, the crew at Vermont Sportscar and Subaru Motorsport began building the most hardcore STI before the ink could dry on the contracts. Subaru had a year to develop the car and set up the massive shoot, only to then complete the filming in Pastrana's hometown of Annapolis in just four days. That's a narrow window by any standard, let alone with an 862-horsepower STI pushed to unknown limits.

The Gymkhana 11 STI is built from a 2020 Subaru WRX STI bodyshell that's cut and drilled full of holes for lightness. The end result is closer to a tubular silhouette racer, featuring a flat underbody, full roll cage, and the most complex, drift-ready active aerodynamic package rallycross experts had ever cooked up in the wind tunnel. The body is made mostly of Kevlar and prepreg carbon fiber, while the engine uses the strong low-stroke crankshaft of the Subaru rallycross car with the larger 2.5-liter block to end up as a 2.3-liter. The icing on the cake is the 3D-printed Inconel exhaust through the hood.