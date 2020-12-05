The New 2022 Subaru BRZ Slides Alongside Travis Pastrana’s Wild WRX STI In Gymkhana 11 Trailer

Sick car shreddin' and stuntin' video series Gymkhana is back with a new driver, a rad new car and...another new car? That's right! In addition to Travis Pastrana taking over hoon duties from Ken Block in the gnarliest Subaru WRX STI ever cooked up by a race shop, there's a sweet little cameo in the latest Gymkhana 11 trailer from the new 2022 Subaru BRZ. This time, Travis Pastrana takes his STI to his hometown of Annapolis, Md., where he absolutely sends it all over the place. Sweet donuts, awesome drifts, ultra-close stunts through tight spaces and around moving objects, and of course, because Pastrana is involved, there's one epic jump over the water.

Subaru decided to add one of the most eagerly awaited cars into the new Pastrana Gymkhana as well, as the trailer shows off a new BRZ in a tandem-donut alongside the star-car STI. The 2022 BRZ didn't get the turbo that many Subaru fans clamored for, but it did get a decent bump in power and torque that should make sliding around easy and fun. Meanwhile, Hoonigan posted a longer clip of the BRZ doing donuts around a pole this afternoon just in case you want to see a bit more of it in action. (I certainly do.)