Gymkhana 11: Travis Pastrana Gets the Biggest Air Over His Hometown

Pro racer and Nitro Circus star Travis Pastrana had big shoes to fill when he took over the Gymkhana series from Ken Block for its eleventh installment. So, Pastrana started his chapter in the series in the place he knows best—his hometown of Annapolis, Md.—where he put his own personal touch on the precision drifts, donuts, jumps and stunts we know and love.

Gymkhana 2020: Travis Pastrana Takeover; Ultimate Hometown Shred put Pastrana behind the wheel of the most incredible 862-horsepower Subaru WRX STI that Subaru's longtime rally partner Vermont Sportscar could cook up. The car is so incredible that its livery continues on the bottom so you can notice it from above.

The car was built around what Pastrana wanted to do with it, which naturally, was "send it." There's even a button labeled "Send It" on the steering wheel that opens a flap on the rear wing to adjust the car's angle mid-air.