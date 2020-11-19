The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Although the basic principles of an internal combustion engine are universal, the manner in which these engines are designed and function vary greatly. Some engine configurations are designed in a line, others in a V, while others are flat, like the boxer engine.

The boxer engine is most well-known today in its Subaru and Porsche applications, but it was a different German manufacturer that pioneered its use in automobiles at the end of the 1800s. Its advantages were seen then, and they are still highly regarded today, though not enough to see widespread usage.

To better understand boxer engines and how they work, The Drive’s burble-loving informational team has assembled a quick reference guide with terms, definitions, history lessons, and photographs. And yes, there’s a video too. Let’s start today’s lesson.

What Is a Boxer Engine?

A boxer engine, the most common type of flat engine or horizontally opposed engine, is an internal combustion engine that is designed with opposing cylinders on each side of a central rotating crankshaft. With the cylinders in this configuration, the opposing pistons move inward and outward at the same time. This motion mimics the arms of a boxer cycling between right and left punches. Get it?

When Was the Boxer Engine Invented?

Mercedes-Benz claims the first boxer engine was developed and invented by Karl Benz in 1897. The two-cylinder flat engine, which was known as the “contra/kontra” engine (kontra means against in German), debuted in 1899 in the Mercedes-Benz Dos-à-Dos buses. A 1.7-liter variant made 5 horsepower while a 2.7-liter variant made eight. The engine design was immediately applied to regular cars, race cars, and commercial vehicles. Mercedes-Benz, however, later shifted focus to inline engines.

Decades later in the late ‘30s and ‘40s, Volkswagen put a 1.1-liter air-cooled boxer engine into the Volkswagen Type 1 Beetle.

Porsche also traces its history with the boxer engine back to the Beetle. The company says Ferry Porsche installed a 35-horsepower four-cylinder engine in his 356-001. The first 911 featured a flat-six boxer engine.

For Subaru, the FF-1 was the first model to use a boxer engine, a unit that made 61 horsepower and 65 lb-ft of torque. It debuted in 1970 as the successor to the 360.