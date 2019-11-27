Best Boost Gauges: Monitor Your Engine’s Pressure Accurately
An excellent boost gauge keeps your pressure in check while also improving your interior
- Best OverallGlowShift Boost GaugeSummarySummary
This gadget reads your vehicle’s boost levels from 0 to 30PSI and compression levels from -30 to 0 inHG, ensuring there’s no over boost to damage your engine. It features an illuminated red needle for easy viewing.ProsPros
It features a seven-color dial LED lighting system for enhanced visibility, even during night driving. Also, it comes with free lifetime technical support, which suggests it is durable.ConsCons
One disadvantage of this gauge is that calibrations are not visible during the day. Professional installation is required to be able to use the indicator properly.
- Best ValueBosch Mechanical Boost GaugeSummarySummary
The gauge features a 0-20 PSI boost and a 0-30 inHg vacuum scale with a 270-degree sweep for fast pressure monitoring. It has a standard black dial with white calibration, a red needle, and internal backlights for enhanced visibility.ProsPros
This gauge is durable and easy to install and read. Also, its combination of colors enhances the look of your dashboard. Additionally, it is accurate and affordable.ConsCons
The gauge makes a buzzing noise when the boost is big. Also, its included tubing is stiff, and it does not come with the tee fitting needed for a complete installation.
- Honorable MentionAEM UEGO Air/Fuel Ratio GaugeSummarySummary
For an executive and technological gauge, consider the AEM Boost gauge. It features a digital LED display and sweeping LED pointer that changes colors for better viewing. Its 52mm housing ensures that it will fit in most gauge pods.ProsPros
The gauge comes with black and silver bezels and black and white faceplates for multiple color combinations, thus making it possible to customize your dashboard. It shuts down before any damage occurs. The gauge has quick alerts if air/fuel ratio changes.ConsCons
This gauge is very expensive. Also, professional installation is required to ensure proper operation and a perfect fit.