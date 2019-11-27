Best Boost Gauges: Monitor Your Engine’s Pressure Accurately

An excellent boost gauge keeps your pressure in check while also improving your interior

By Robert Kimathi

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If you use a turbo or supercharger to increase your engine’s efficiency, then a boost gauge is a must-have accessory. It monitors the pressure flowing into the combustion chamber. Low pressure is inefficient, while high pressure can blow the engine. Therefore, the gadget ensures optimum pressure for enhanced engine performance. Here are the best aftermarket boost gauges to assist you in keeping an eye on your engine.

  • Best Overall
    GlowShift Boost Gauge
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    This gadget reads your vehicle’s boost levels from 0 to 30PSI and compression levels from -30 to 0 inHG, ensuring there’s no over boost to damage your engine. It features an illuminated red needle for easy viewing.

    Pros
    Pros

    It features a seven-color dial LED lighting system for enhanced visibility, even during night driving. Also, it comes with free lifetime technical support, which suggests it is durable.

    Cons
    Cons

    One disadvantage of this gauge is that calibrations are not visible during the day. Professional installation is required to be able to use the indicator properly.

  • Best Value
    Bosch Mechanical Boost Gauge
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    The gauge features a 0-20 PSI boost and a 0-30 inHg vacuum scale with a 270-degree sweep for fast pressure monitoring. It has a standard black dial with white calibration, a red needle, and internal backlights for enhanced visibility. 

    Pros
    Pros

    This gauge is durable and easy to install and read. Also, its combination of colors enhances the look of your dashboard. Additionally, it is accurate and affordable.

    Cons
    Cons

    The gauge makes a buzzing noise when the boost is big. Also, its included tubing is stiff, and it does not come with the tee fitting needed for a complete installation.

  • Honorable Mention
    AEM UEGO Air/Fuel Ratio Gauge
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    For an executive and technological gauge, consider the AEM Boost gauge. It features a digital LED display and sweeping LED pointer that changes colors for better viewing. Its 52mm housing ensures that it will fit in most gauge pods.

    Pros
    Pros

    The gauge comes with black and silver bezels and black and white faceplates for multiple color combinations, thus making it possible to customize your dashboard. It shuts down before any damage occurs. The gauge has quick alerts if air/fuel ratio changes.

    Cons
    Cons

    This gauge is very expensive. Also, professional installation is required to ensure proper operation and a perfect fit.

Tips

  • There are two types of boost gauges: mechanical and digital. A digital gauge is more comfortable to operate, since it employs a digital setup, eliminating manual labor.
  • Consider compatibility with your vehicle, your budget, signal type (digital or analog), and personalization capabilities.
  • Selecting an analog or digital display type of gauge depends on your preference. However, the digital display is easier to read.

FAQs

Q: What are the functions of a boost gauge?

A: A good gauge keeps your engine functioning optimally, enhances the look of your dashboard, and saves you a trip to the mechanic. 

Q: Is it hard to install a boost gauge?

A: The complexity of gauge installation depends on the type of gauge. Most electronic gauges are easy to install, while mechanical gauges often require professional installation.

Q: Do I need a boost gauge?

A: If you use a turbo or a supercharger to increase the speed of your vehicle, a boost gauge is one gadget you should have. It enhances your engine performance while keeping it safe from any damage caused by high pressure.

Final Thoughts

Our overall best pick is the GlowShift Boost Gauge. It is efficient, durable, and fits a variety of models. However, if you are on a tighter budget, we recommend the Bosch Mechanical Boost Gauge. It also works perfectly, and it is easy to mount.

MORE TO READ