Best Transmission Filters: Keep Your Vehicle Running Smoothly

Tips

There are many imposter products that try to substitute for higher quality and well-known transmission filter brands, such as the Allison filter. Inspect the product and product reviews carefully to make sure you’re getting a good-quality brand.

Not all transmission filters will fit every vehicle. Determine the size of your vehicle’s transmission filter before making a purchase.

Make sure you have all the parts required in order to replace your filter as some filters come in kits, while others require additional parts.

FAQs

Q: How often do I need to change my transmission filter?

A: The transmission filter should be changed every two years or every 20,000 miles. Depending on the filter, some brands can last up to three years between replacements.

Q: What is the best filter for GM vehicles?

A: ACDelco and Allison brand filters are factory filters designed specifically for GM vehicles. ACDelco is owned by GM, whereas the Allison brand makes the transmissions for GM vehicles.

Q: What is a spin-on transmission filter?

A: A spin-on transmission filter refers to the shape of the filter. These filters are barrel-shaped and are easier to fit onto the vehicle.

Final Thoughts

We recommend the ACDelco Professional Automatic Transmission Fluid Filter Starter Kit. This filter is top of the line and not too expensive.

A more affordable option is the Allison External Spin On Filter.