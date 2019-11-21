Best Transmission Filters: Keep Your Vehicle Running Smoothly
Transmission filters are just as important as the transmission and should be picked carefully
- Best OverallACDelco Professional Automatic Transmission Fluid Filter Starter KitSummarySummary
The ACDelco transmission fluid filter kit is very popular among GM car owners and mechanics. It features an air-tight seal, felt filters, and fiber filters infused with resin.ProsPros
The transmission filter comes in a kit equipped with everything needed to get the job done. This includes the filter itself and the tube filter seal. The filter is the same as GM’s original filters and will stay in place once installed.ConsCons
There are different size variations, and the deep pan is not even across the bottom as one side is deeper than the other.
- Best ValueAllison External Spin-On FilterSummarySummary
The Allison external spin-on filters are leak-proof and made specifically for certain GM trucks for a perfect fit each time.ProsPros
Genuine Allison filters are comparable to ACDelco filters except they’re half the price. These filters use a high-quality magnet and are expected to last up to three years.ConsCons
It comes with a magnetic disk, which you may inadvertently throw out, forcing you to order a new one. This problem is easily avoidable with other types of filters.
- Honorable MentionMotorcraft FT-114 Screen AssySummarySummary
The Motorcraft transmission filter is a factory original made for a direct fit and easy installation. It is best for Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury vehicles. It features high-quality materials for long-lasting endurance.ProsPros
This filter is made from durable metals designed for longevity and to prevent abrasiveness and corrosive moisture from entering the vehicle. The product features 20 bolt holes for a perfect factory fit every time.ConsCons
The Motorcraft transmission filter does not come equipped with other materials needed to change the filter, such as a gasket.