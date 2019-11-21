Best Transmission Filters: Keep Your Vehicle Running Smoothly

Transmission filters are just as important as the transmission and should be picked carefully

By Jason Collins

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

The transmission is one of the most important parts of a vehicle. Without it, a vehicle cannot move. Transmission filters work by catching excess fluids and filtering out debris and contaminants before they enter the transmission. Finding the right transmission filter is essential to proper vehicle operation. Here are the best transmission filters on the market.

  • Best Overall
    ACDelco Professional Automatic Transmission Fluid Filter Starter Kit
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    The ACDelco transmission fluid filter kit is very popular among GM car owners and mechanics. It features an air-tight seal, felt filters, and fiber filters infused with resin.

    Pros
    Pros

    The transmission filter comes in a kit equipped with everything needed to get the job done. This includes the filter itself and the tube filter seal. The filter is the same as GM’s original filters and will stay in place once installed.

    Cons
    Cons

    There are different size variations, and the deep pan is not even across the bottom as one side is deeper than the other.

  • Best Value
    Allison External Spin-On Filter
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    The Allison external spin-on filters are leak-proof and made specifically for certain GM trucks for a perfect fit each time.

    Pros
    Pros

    Genuine Allison filters are comparable to ACDelco filters except they’re half the price. These filters use a high-quality magnet and are expected to last up to three years.

    Cons
    Cons

    It comes with a magnetic disk, which you may inadvertently throw out, forcing you to order a new one. This problem is easily avoidable with other types of filters.

  • Honorable Mention
    Motorcraft FT-114 Screen Assy
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    The Motorcraft transmission filter is a factory original made for a direct fit and easy installation. It is best for Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury vehicles. It features high-quality materials for long-lasting endurance.

    Pros
    Pros

    This filter is made from durable metals designed for longevity and to prevent abrasiveness and corrosive moisture from entering the vehicle. The product features 20 bolt holes for a perfect factory fit every time.

    Cons
    Cons

    The Motorcraft transmission filter does not come equipped with other materials needed to change the filter, such as a gasket.

Tips

  • There are many imposter products that try to substitute for higher quality and well-known transmission filter brands, such as the Allison filter. Inspect the product and product reviews carefully to make sure you’re getting a good-quality brand.
  • Not all transmission filters will fit every vehicle. Determine the size of your vehicle’s transmission filter before making a purchase.
  • Make sure you have all the parts required in order to replace your filter as some filters come in kits, while others require additional parts.

FAQs

Q: How often do I need to change my transmission filter?

A: The transmission filter should be changed every two years or every 20,000 miles. Depending on the filter, some brands can last up to three years between replacements.

Q: What is the best filter for GM vehicles?

A: ACDelco and Allison brand filters are factory filters designed specifically for GM vehicles. ACDelco is owned by GM, whereas the Allison brand makes the transmissions for GM vehicles. 

Q: What is a spin-on transmission filter?

A: A spin-on transmission filter refers to the shape of the filter. These filters are barrel-shaped and are easier to fit onto the vehicle. 

Final Thoughts

We recommend the ACDelco Professional Automatic Transmission Fluid Filter Starter Kit. This filter is top of the line and not too expensive.

A more affordable option is the Allison External Spin On Filter.

MORE TO READ