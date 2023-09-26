The Best Brush Guards: Protect Your High-Riding Investment

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Armor is always a wise investment for truck and SUV owners. Not only does it often improve aesthetics, but it can provide vital protection if they're inclined to take their rig off-roading. One of the most prominent pieces of metallic protection is a brush guard. You might automatically think of "brush" and equate it to minor hazards like "thicket," or, "shrubbery." But a brush guard protects against so much more, especially if you're concerned about a rock or thick tree branch making contact with your rig's pricey headlights.

Brush guard and bull bar are often interchanged, though let's denote the former as something that protects headlights in addition to front bumpers. There are many, many options out there; use this handy guide to figure out the best brush guard for your truck or SUV.

Our Methodology

Sadly, we didn't get to have any in-person, hands-on experience with any of these products. It also might appear that we played favorites with Black Horse, but, rest assured, that isn't the case. Instead, we poured over reviews for a handful of popular off-road platforms, and Black Horse happened to generally come out on top each time. We looked into ease of installation, features, and durability, and compared them with the price tags each unit commands. Some of these are a little on the spendy side, but the consumer reviews point to them being wise investments. For more on how we select products, take a look at this.

The Best YJ/TJ Jeep Wrangler Brush Guard: Rugged Ridge 11510.01 Brush Guard

SEE IT Pros Overall great look Very functional Solid price Generally great fitment Cons Might require extra drilling for perfect fitment Might have some chipped paint

Rugged Ridge is a brand that's no stranger to producing quality off-road equipment, and its comprehensive brush guard for the Jeep YJ and TJ is no exception. This unit not only looks great, but is quite useful out on the trail. It's easy to attach recovery equipment to, protects a YJ/TJ's front end well, and provides enough room for adding a winch. Installation is easy, too.

Some consumers report that they needed to do a little extra finagling with a drill to get its hardware right, thus providing a flush/clean installation. Others mention some minor paint chipping. Be prepared to do a little modification, and also be sure to verse yourself in RR's warranty just in case.

The Best 2010-2023 Toyota 4Runner Brush Guard: Black Horse Grille Guard Modular Black

SEE IT Pros Easy installation Good price Great looks Cons The design makes for tight quarters during installation Some mild modification might be required

This brush guard by Black Horse is a solid overall unit for the price. It fits the overall front end quite well size-wise and aesthetics-wise, provides ample room for a winch, and provides ample protection as well.

It's also easy to install, and goes for a very reasonable price compared to similar bars for this generation Toyota 4Runner. Installation is easy, but it might be a little time consuming due to the tight quarters of where it bolts up. It also might require some modification to fit nice and flush. If you own a 2003-2009 Lexus GX470 or Toyota 4Runner, check out the same bar for your generation Toyota/Lexus truck.

The Best 2015-2023 Ford F-150 Brush Guard: Black Horse Grille Guard Modular Black

SEE IT Pros Generally easy installation Bulky look that matches the Ford front-end well Sturdy construction Cons Particular application notes to keep in mind Installation instructions aren't the most thorough

Black Horse's brush guard for the popular 2015-2023 Ford F-150 is ready to watch over your blue oval rig out on the trail, or heck, even putting up with inconsiderate parallel parkers. Consumers report that it's generally easy to install, looks great, and is made well.

However, others point out that the directions left a little to be desired. Then, because of the different engines and trims of this-generation F-150, not all trims may be compatible—be sure to double-check application notes.

The Best 1999-2006 Chevy Silverado 1500 Brush Guard: HECASA Brush Guard

SEE IT Pros Overall simple and no-frills Very inexpensive Simple means easy installation Cons Some consumers report receiving the wrong hardware Some modification to the bumper/front-end might be required

Simple and no-frills is never a bad thing when it comes to off-road equipment. Not that a brush guard isn't inherently simple—it's just that this model by HECASA is especially so. This means it's a very inexpensive unit, and also very easy to install.

This brand's bar also generally looks good, but keep in mind that some modification to your bumper and/or other front-end components might be required. Some users also report receiving the wrong hardware, so be sure to do inventory before diving into using a little elbow grease. If you have a 2007-2013 Chevy Silverado (or GMC Sierra), check this version out.

The Best 09-18 Dodge Ram 1500 Brush Guard: Black Horse Grille Guard Modular

SEE IT Pros Easiest installation Great looks Good price Cons Some consumers report rusting after a couple of months Some fitment issues

We couldn't forget about Dodge Ram owners: This model by Black Horse is well rated. It looks great and is easy to use like the others in this guide, and provides ample protection.

However, some folks have pointed out that welds rusted and broke off within a couple of months. Then, some had fitment issues and needed to do a little modification. Finally, others had issues mounting it up with factory foglights.

Our Verdict

Since these are all the best for their respective platforms, you really can't go wrong. If you want the best brush guard for your YJ/TJ Jeep Wrangler, check out Rugged Ridge 11510.01 Brush Guard. The best option for the 2010-2023 Toyota 4Runner is the Black Horse Grille Guard Modular Black. Then, if you rock a 2015-2023 Ford F-150, this one's the ticket: Black Horse Grille Guard Modular Black.

FAQs

Q: What are the benefits of a brush guard?

A: Above all, to protect the front end of your vehicle from tree branches, rocks, and much more. Then, you can use it as a recovery point in case you need a little help getting un-stuck (or are assisting a friend with becoming un-stuck).

Q: How do I identify the best brush guard for my truck or SUV?

A: Simple, read over our guide above, but also ensure that it fits your particular truck or SUV. Unfortunately, these aren't universal-fitment, so it takes a little more research than, say, buying a winch or a set of tires. But the payoff is massive, as you'll have a nice looking addition to your vehicle that'll protect it for years to come.