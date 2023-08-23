The Best Bridgestone Tires: Take To the Tarmac Without Trepidation

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Bridgestone is a well-known and well-regarded name in all things tires. This Japanese company has made compounds for pretty much everything that uses them and is no stranger to having multiple options available for any given application. Especially cars, trucks, and SUVs/crossovers—in fact, one could almost say that the brand offers too many options.

What we mean is, that it can be tough to narrow down the best Bridgestone tires for one's situation. There are just so many to choose from! Luckily, we've done the research and figured out some of the top models for six of the top passenger tire categories, ranging from sticky track tires to grippy snow tires. And everything in between. Check out our buyer's guide that narrows the list down, and makes selecting your next set of Bridgestones a bit easier.

As much as we wish we could've assembled this list after trying out Bridgestone's massive catalog with our own two hands, feet, and eyeballs—meaning, driving on 'em—that wasn't in the cards this time around. Instead, we read through a massive assortment of reviews by both tire testing professionals and consumers, and compared them with the tires' features, treadwear ratings, pricing, and other notable schema. For more information on how we rate products, take a look at this

Best Extreme Performance Summer Bridgestone Potenza RE-71RS SEE IT Pros Sub-200 treadwear-like grip Low noise Stiff sidewall Planted and confident Cons Like its RE-71R predecessor, maximum grip wears off fast Lacking in steering responsive over its predecessor

The latest RE-71RS had a tough act to follow after the RE-71R. Folks called it a "cheater tire" for a reason, as it was just so freaking grippy. This author might've set one of his own personal best lap times with it mounted up to his old own car, too.

But by all accounts, it looks like the RE-71RS is even better. It's even grippier, offers a nice stiff sidewall, immense confidence through any course layout or public twisty road, and is even quieter than the old compound. Not that anyone really complained much about the latter. Its downsides are present—such as losing maximum grip quickly as it wears down, and lacking in steering response—but it sounds like these are vastly outweighed by its upsides.

Best Ultra-High Performance All-Season Bridgestone Potenza RE980AS+ SEE IT Pros Good snow traction for a UHPAS Crisp steering Good all-around traction Little-to-no noise Cons Not as good in the wet as its competition from other brands Firm ride

As far as a tire that can trudge through it all, and feel sportier than average when the tarmac is dry, the Potenza RE980AS+ is a well-rounded 500 treadwear compound. Reviewers note that it's not quite as good in the wet as its competitors, and rides a bit stiff, but otherwise offers crisp steering, no noise, and even decent traction in the light now (for its rating—nothing beats focused winter tires). Consumers say it's a confident, well-rounded choice as well that exceeds some of the OE tires that their sportier cars came with.

Best Grand Touring All-Season Bridgestone Weatherpeak SEE IT Pros Responsive to inputs Comfortable over rough road surfaces Easy to drive at the limit Very good snow traction for its category Cons Noisy over smooth roads Not as confident under braking or cornering as its competitors

The Bridgestone Weatherpeak is a 700-treatwear all-season that's widely regarded as a responsive, predictable, and comfortable Grand Touring All-Season. Reviewers didn't find it to be as grippy across all surfaces and conditions as its competition. However, its dry, wet, and winter traction is very well-rated among consumers. One notable downside that seems to be universal is it's a bit noisy. Though, that's common for any All-Season that's designed to fare well in snow.

Best Studless Ice and Snow Bridgestone Blizzak WS90 SEE IT Pros Excellent traction in snow Comfortable ride Great price Cons Noisy Lacking in on-road refinement

It's hard to fault Blizzaks. The model's been around for a few decades now, and has always been well-regarded for offering excellent traction in cold, snowy, and/or icy conditions. Reviewers and consumers note that they're a bit noisy and lack on-road refinement—the former is common for tires in its class, though a lot of its competition does better at the latter. Winter tires are becoming increasingly similar to Grand Touring and Performance All-Seasons.

It's important to point out that this category of tire ought not run for very long when ambient temperatures exceed 40 degrees Fahrenheit, otherwise, they'll wear out quickly. But for every condition below that, Blizzaks are a solid option.

Best Crossover/SUV Touring All-Season Bridgestone Alenza AS Ultra SEE IT Pros Impressive performance for its category Good ride quality Very quiet Cons Winter weather traction isn't the greatest

Bridgestone's Alenza AS Ultra is an 800 treadwear compound that's meant to compete with the likes of Michelin, Pirelli, and Continental in luxury crossover/SUV mounting. By all accounts, this tire gives its competition a strong run for its money by having a great ride quality, balanced performance, and rolling along quietly, too. Its winter weather traction wasn't rated the highest, but then, it's not a focused winter tire. It even comes in a very wide variety of 17-inch-and-higher sizes.

Best Highway All-Season Bridgestone Dueler H/T 685 SEE IT Pros Good wet traction Great ride quality Quiet Cons Not great in winter conditions

Users have great things to say about this 520 treadwear compound that's designed for full-size trucks and SUVs. It rolls comfortably, quietly, and confidently down the road. Some users reported that it was a tad on the stiff side, but this wasn't necessarily a bad thing as it lends to more confident handling. The one area where it seems lacking is in winter condition performance.

Best On-Road All-Terrain Bridgestone Dueler A/T Revo 3 SEE IT Pros Great steering Great in the winter Comfortable ride, especially over rough surfaces Good fuel economy for an All-Terrain Cons Loud Not as confident in the wet

Finishing off this buyer's guide is Bridgestone's Dueler A/T Revo 3, an all-terrain that's well-equipped across many different surfaces, and at many different temperatures. Sporting a treadwear rating of 540, users will get a good life out of it, too. Reviewers really liked this one, and consumers' impressions generally mirror what they say. Especially when it comes to all-around sturdy ride quality and traction. Reviewers weren't as keen on wet traction, but consumers didn't seem to have any qualms with this aspect.

Q: What kind of life expectancy should I expect from Bridgestone tires?

A: Bridgestone says its tires should be removed from service after ten years regardless of their remaining tread depth. You can figure out their production dates by reading their sidewalls, specifically the final four digits of the tire identification number. The last two numbers are the year it was produced, the first are the week of that year. For more on how long tires last, Bridgestone says its tires should be removed from service after ten years regardless of their remaining tread depth. You can figure out their production dates by reading their sidewalls, specifically the final four digits of the tire identification number. The last two numbers are the year it was produced, the first are the week of that year. For more on how long tires last, check this out

Q: I see a bunch of numbers and letters on my Bridgestone tires' sidewalls, what do they mean?

A: Check out this Check out this thorough guide

Q: I know tire rotation is a thing, how often should Bridgestone tires be rotated?