Bridgestone’s Turanza EV Tire Takes Aim at Premium Electric Vehicles

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s fair to say that Bridgestone knows a thing or three about performance tires for ICE vehicles. But the company just debuted its first dedicated electric vehicle replacement tire at the Electrify Expo, the Turanza EV grand touring tire as with it, the brand is targeting North America’s top-selling electric vehicles, including all Tesla models and the Ford Mustang Mach-E.

And from what Bridgestone claims, it promises to improve the experience of driving an electric vehicle in practically every measurable way.

If you drive an EV, you’re probably aware of the trade-off that comes with it. You’ve got monumental levels of torque on tap, but if you want to lay it down with performance tires, you’ll lose range and sacrifice longevity. Likewise, if you buy a tire that’ll give you plenty of mileage and range, you sacrifice some performance and are probably in for a bumpier, noisier ride. But the Turanza EV is engineered to specifically tackle all these issues.

The tire debuts Bridgestone’s ENLITEN technology, which is engineered to help optimize all-season performance, provide longer wear life, and allow for the incorporation of renewable and recycled materials in tires. The core technology uses a next-generation compound, which is meant to improve performance in both wet and dry conditions. Based on a comparative wet braking and wet lap time testing of the Turanza EV tires and Continental’s ProContact RX tires, Bridgestone says its latest offering is on par with the leading OE touring tire.

The ENLITEN technology also includes new structural components, as Bridgestone claims this helps deliver a more comfortable, quieter ride while also providing excellent steering feel. And the comfort levels should be further enhanced by the inclusion of QuietTrack technology, which is embedded in the tread design to reduce road noise.

According to Bridgestone, the ENLITEN technology gives the tire low rolling resistance. Which, in theory, makes it possible to maintain a long-mileage range per charge without sacrificing as much tread life or performance.

One of the ENLITEN technologies debuting on the Turanza EV is PeakLife, a next-generation polymer technology that is meant to enhance tread resistance to wear and extend tire life. PeakLife polymer creates an extensive network of bonds between the polymer and reinforcing particles, which should make the tire tread last longer. The company wanted to prioritize significantly improving the Turanza EV’s wear capabilities, so brought this technology from the research and development phase to product application in less than two years.

Bridgestone stands behind the combination of next-generation tread compound and PeakLife polymer technology to the tune of a 50,000-mile limited warranty.

The final string to the Turanaza EV’s bow is the increased use of renewable and recycled materials. Bridgestone uses recycled carbon black from end-of-life tires, synthetic rubber derived from recycled plastic bags and bottles, renewable soybean oil, and Rice Husk Silica in the construction. In total, the tire incorporates 50 percent renewable and recyclable materials, which aligns with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment.

The Turanaza EV is launching the initial five available sizes immediately, with 13 additional sizes coming in early 2024.