Best Aftermarket Headlights: Enhance Your Night Vision with Quality Headlights

They do not fit some vehicle models, such as the 2011 Chevy Tahoe. Although they are white, some users complain that they are not bright enough.

This light consumes only 50W per pair, meaning it’s power-efficient. It’s protected from high voltage, large current startup, circuit interference, and electromagnetic radiation to ensure safety. This light is also easy to install.

This superior quality headlight features CSP LED chips and produces 8000 lumens of 6500K Xenon white for safe night driving. Its lifespan is 30,000 hours, ensuring extended years of service.

Being halogen lights, they are not bright enough for people who prefer LED headlights. They also have a limited lifespan compared to LED lights.

Besides being economical, these lights are aesthetic and reliable. They are also DOT-approved, which means they are street legal. They illuminate long distances and can perform well in foggy conditions.

This XtraVision halogen headlight is a super bright light that is a perfect replacement for your OEM headlamps. This light has enhanced down-road visibility while eliminating any glare.

This headlight is expensive compared to other models. It is also not a universal fitment, so you’ll have to check its compatibility with your vehicle.

This light features aluminum housing and a powerful TurboCool fan to ensure more than 50,000 hours of LED lifespan. Its installation is an easy plug and play. This headlamp is also power-efficient, waterproof, and sturdy.

This high-quality headlight uses CREE LED technology to produce 7200 lumens of 6000K cool white light for enhanced visibility. It features modern technology design to ensure a flawless beam pattern that has no dark spots.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with each product we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Tips

Make sure the headlights you buy are compatible with your vehicle. Although some headlights are universal, it is important to check your manufacturer’s manual just to be sure you are buying the right fit.

When aligning your headlights, make sure they are pointing slightly downwards to prevent blinding other motorists. As a courtesy, always dim your headlights when approaching other drivers.

Since laws regarding headlights vary from state to state, ensure the headlamps you buy comply with the regulations in your area to avoid trouble with the authorities.

FAQs

Q: Why would I need aftermarket headlights?

A: Aftermarket headlights are meant to replace damaged OEM lights. You may also need them to upgrade the existing headlamps for better visibility and also to enhance the look of your vehicle.

Q: Can I install aftermarket headlights on my own?

A: Yes, it is possible to install headlights at home if you are armed with some simple tools. However, there are some headlamps that are difficult to install. In such cases, you need to consult a professional.

Q: What qualities should I look for in aftermarket headlights?

A: In some cases, the type of headlamps you buy depends on your preference. However, you should consider the brightness of the light, ease of installation, bulb design, and most importantly, compatibility with your vehicle.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the best headlight is the Cougar Motor LED Headlight Bulbs All-in-One Conversion Kit. It is durable, waterproof, power-efficient, and easy to install.

For the value pick SYLVANIA XtraVision High-Performance Halogen Headlight is our recommendation. It is DOT-approved, aesthetic, and reliable even in foggy conditions.