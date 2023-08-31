The Best Goodyear Tires: Assured Grip For the Whole Calendar
After a fresh set of Goodyear tires? Utilize this handy guide to help you narrow down your search.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Does painstakingly researching your next set of tires make you … tired? There are numerous options out there spread across countless models, a bunch of different categories, and so many brands. In fact, there are more brands than ever in this ultra-competitive market.
Competition, variety, and choice are good, especially when it comes to one of a car's most crucial pieces of equipment: Where the rubber hits the road. But boy, there's so much to choose from. Luckily, Goodyear is still in the game and stronger than ever. This brand has been around for a very long time and is a trusted name in tires. We've combed through a massive amount of professional and consumer reviews, and come up with the best Goodyear tires for six of the most common tire categories, so save yourself a bunch of time and use it in your quest for a fresh set!
(Editor's Note: Peter was fired immediately upon the editor reading that first sentence pun.)
Bridgestone Eagle F1 Supercar 3
- Confident grip
- Communicative
- Predictable
- Great steering
- Slippery when cold (well, it is a track-centric compound)
Goodyear Eagle Exhilarate
- Excellent grip in the wet
- Very good traction in general
- Long life
- Quick reflexes
- Lacking in light snow
- Stiffer ride
Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra
- Excellent snow traction
- Good ride quality
- Great steering
- A little lacking in wet traction
- A tad noisy
Summary List
- Best Extreme Performance Summer: Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3
- Best Max Performance Summer: Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 2
- Best Ultra High Performance All-Season: Goodyear Eagle Exhilarate
- Best Grand Touring All-Season: Goodyear Assurance Weatherready
- Best Studless Ice and Snow: Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra
- Best On-Road All-Terrain: Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure with Kevlar
Our Methodology
While we wish we could've gotten our hands on several dozen sets of wheels and tires and pushed each of Goodyear's compounds in their intended environments, that sadly wasn't in the cards this go-'round. Instead, we painstakingly read through professional and consumer reviews, took note of important features for each tire category, and compared each compound against its Goodyear siblings. Price was somewhat of a factor, but that's more for comparing tire brands rather than models under the same brand. Read this to learn more about our methodology.
The Best Goodyear Tires Reviews and Recommendations
Best Extreme Performance Summer
Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3SEE IT
Pros
Excellent grip
Communicative
Predictable
Stable grip throughout track sessions
Great steering
Cons
Slippery when cold, or even in sub-70-degree weather
Wear quickly
The 220 treadwear Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 is a popular, track-ready tire, and even came mounted up to the factory on 1LE-equipped Chevy Camaros—a popular car that's track-ready in its own right. The Eagle's got all the right minerals for such service, too, as it breaks away progressively, is very communicative, has massive grip, and steers well to boot.
Users noted that it took some time to warm up and that it was noticeably slippier below 70 degrees Fahrenheit, ambient. At least until warmed up. Folks also noted fast tire wear. But then, it's only a 220 treadwear, so you can't expect lots of use if it sees both track and street use. Reviewers noted that it got easily upset by bumps on track, too. In the grand scheme of things, this is a solid option for anyone after optimal grip in the right conditions.
Managing editor Jonathon Klein has spent a considerable amount of time using Eagle F1 Supercar 3 tires throughout his travels, reviews, and even on his old Golf R. He says, "They're solid tires that'll perform well throughout their lifespan."
Best Max Performance Summer
Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 2SEE IT
Pros
Great grip
Solid wet performance
Confident under hard braking
Cons
Dull steering response
Not the most predictable
While the 240 treadwear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 2 isn't too far from the Supercar 3 in treadwear rating, both reviewers and consumers praised its well-rounded (pun sort-of intended) street manners. It rides more comfortably and has a lot more grip in the wet. Its overall grip is still very good, though—it'd be a good dual-duty street and track-day compound for the casual enthusiast.
However, reviewers did note that it had a duller steering response than other brands' competing compounds. It wasn't as predictable, either.
Best Ultra High Performance All-Season
Goodyear Eagle ExhilarateSEE IT
Pros
Long life
Impressive wet traction
Great overall grip
Great grip under braking
Quick reflexes in performance driving scenarios
Cons
Ride is a little stiff
A tad lacking in light snow traction
Goodyear's Eagle Exhilarate seems like it has plenty of upsides and, frankly, negligible downsides. Reviewers dug it more than the beloved-by-all Michelin Pilot Sport 4 All Season—high praise in itself. It sports impressive wet traction, great grip under braking, as well as quick steering, and good response when driven with vigor.
On the downside, it rides a little stiff for an all-season and isn't as good in light snow as some of its competition. Considering its high 500 treadwear rating and overall solid grip, these are minor faults.
Best Grand Touring All Season
Goodyear Assurance WeatherReadySEE IT
Pros
Excellent size range
700 treadwear
Good light snow traction
Good overall grip
Cons
Confident ride, though it transmits a lot of road imperfections to passengers
A little noisy
Could stand to have more grip in wet conditions
The Assurance WeatherReady is a 700 treadwear tire by Goodyear that promises long life and comes in a massive variety of sizes. Reviewers dug its traction in light now, dry performance, and confident ride. Though, weren't as keen on its ride quality, and found it to be lacking in wet road traction. It's also a bit on the noisy side. But still, it's a good overall contender that'll provide confidence for many, many miles.
Best Studless Ice and Snow
Goodyear WinterCommand UltraSEE IT
Pros
Solid overall snow grip
Great steering for a winter tire
Good ride quality over large bumps
Cons
Not as grippy in wet conditions
A little noisy
For those who want to invest in a dedicated set of winter tires, it's hard to beat the Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra. These will slice and dice through much deeper stuff than any all seasons, and even offer as much grip as possible over ice. Like any winter tire, avoid driving on the road when it's dry and above 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
Reviewers liked its overall grip in the snow and found it to have great steering and ride quality. Though, they weren't as great in the wet and were a little noisy. Albeit, the latter is usually common for snow tires.
Best On-Road All-Terrain
Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure with KevlarSEE IT
Pros
Confident grip across all surfaces
Good treadwear
Added protection of kevlar for when the road gets rocky
Great stopping power in all conditions
Good ride quality
Cons
A little squealy while cornering at speed, but what all-terrain isn't?
Reviewers had pretty much nothing but high praise to say about the 640 treadwear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure with Kevlar. It's got the added peace of mind of Kevlar protection against rocky trails, yet still rides quite comfortably. It's also got solid grip and stopping power across all surfaces, including in reasonably deep snow.
Some folks pointed out them being a bit noisy while cornering at speed, but what all-terrain tire isn't?
Our Verdict The Best Goodyear Tires
For top grip on track, it's hard to beat the Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3. For more well-rounded, grippy confidence, the Goodyear Eagle Exhilarate wears many hats well. Then, who can deny the Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra for solid snow and ice driving manners?
FAQs on Goodyear Tires
You've got questions. The Drive's got answers!
Q: What kind of life expectancy should I expect from Goodyear tires?
A: Tires should be removed from service after ten years regardless of their remaining tread depth. Or, play it safe and run them a maximum of five years. You can figure out their production dates by reading their sidewalls, specifically the final four digits of the tire identification number. The last two numbers are the year it was produced, the first are the week of that year. For more on how long tires last, check this out.
Q: I see a bunch of numbers and letters on my Goodyear tires' sidewalls, what do they mean?
A: Check out this thorough guide!
Q: I know tire rotation is a thing, how often should Goodyear tires be rotated?
A: Once again, we've got a great guide that covers that.
Why Trust Us
Our reviews are driven by a combination of hands-on testing, expert input, “wisdom of the crowd” assessments from actual buyers, and our own expertise. We always aim to offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.Learn more