The Best Goodyear Tires: Assured Grip For the Whole Calendar

Peter Nelson

Summary List

Our Methodology

While we wish we could've gotten our hands on several dozen sets of wheels and tires and pushed each of Goodyear's compounds in their intended environments, that sadly wasn't in the cards this go-'round. Instead, we painstakingly read through professional and consumer reviews, took note of important features for each tire category, and compared each compound against its Goodyear siblings. Price was somewhat of a factor, but that's more for comparing tire brands rather than models under the same brand. Read this to learn more about our methodology.

The Best Goodyear Tires Reviews and Recommendations

Best Extreme Performance Summer Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 SEE IT Pros Excellent grip Communicative Predictable Stable grip throughout track sessions Great steering Cons Slippery when cold, or even in sub-70-degree weather Wear quickly

The 220 treadwear Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 is a popular, track-ready tire, and even came mounted up to the factory on 1LE-equipped Chevy Camaros—a popular car that's track-ready in its own right. The Eagle's got all the right minerals for such service, too, as it breaks away progressively, is very communicative, has massive grip, and steers well to boot.

Users noted that it took some time to warm up and that it was noticeably slippier below 70 degrees Fahrenheit, ambient. At least until warmed up. Folks also noted fast tire wear. But then, it's only a 220 treadwear, so you can't expect lots of use if it sees both track and street use. Reviewers noted that it got easily upset by bumps on track, too. In the grand scheme of things, this is a solid option for anyone after optimal grip in the right conditions.

Managing editor Jonathon Klein has spent a considerable amount of time using Eagle F1 Supercar 3 tires throughout his travels, reviews, and even on his old Golf R. He says, "They're solid tires that'll perform well throughout their lifespan."

Best Max Performance Summer Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 2 SEE IT Pros Great grip Solid wet performance Confident under hard braking Cons Dull steering response Not the most predictable

While the 240 treadwear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 2 isn't too far from the Supercar 3 in treadwear rating, both reviewers and consumers praised its well-rounded (pun sort-of intended) street manners. It rides more comfortably and has a lot more grip in the wet. Its overall grip is still very good, though—it'd be a good dual-duty street and track-day compound for the casual enthusiast.

However, reviewers did note that it had a duller steering response than other brands' competing compounds. It wasn't as predictable, either.

Best Ultra High Performance All-Season Goodyear Eagle Exhilarate SEE IT Pros Long life Impressive wet traction Great overall grip Great grip under braking Quick reflexes in performance driving scenarios Cons Ride is a little stiff A tad lacking in light snow traction

Goodyear's Eagle Exhilarate seems like it has plenty of upsides and, frankly, negligible downsides. Reviewers dug it more than the beloved-by-all Michelin Pilot Sport 4 All Season—high praise in itself. It sports impressive wet traction, great grip under braking, as well as quick steering, and good response when driven with vigor.

On the downside, it rides a little stiff for an all-season and isn't as good in light snow as some of its competition. Considering its high 500 treadwear rating and overall solid grip, these are minor faults.

Best Grand Touring All Season Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady SEE IT Pros Excellent size range 700 treadwear Good light snow traction Good overall grip Cons Confident ride, though it transmits a lot of road imperfections to passengers A little noisy Could stand to have more grip in wet conditions

The Assurance WeatherReady is a 700 treadwear tire by Goodyear that promises long life and comes in a massive variety of sizes. Reviewers dug its traction in light now, dry performance, and confident ride. Though, weren't as keen on its ride quality, and found it to be lacking in wet road traction. It's also a bit on the noisy side. But still, it's a good overall contender that'll provide confidence for many, many miles.

Best Studless Ice and Snow Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra SEE IT Pros Solid overall snow grip Great steering for a winter tire Good ride quality over large bumps Cons Not as grippy in wet conditions A little noisy

For those who want to invest in a dedicated set of winter tires, it's hard to beat the Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra. These will slice and dice through much deeper stuff than any all seasons, and even offer as much grip as possible over ice. Like any winter tire, avoid driving on the road when it's dry and above 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

Reviewers liked its overall grip in the snow and found it to have great steering and ride quality. Though, they weren't as great in the wet and were a little noisy. Albeit, the latter is usually common for snow tires.

Best On-Road All-Terrain Goodyear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure with Kevlar SEE IT Pros Confident grip across all surfaces Good treadwear Added protection of kevlar for when the road gets rocky Great stopping power in all conditions Good ride quality Cons A little squealy while cornering at speed, but what all-terrain isn't?

Reviewers had pretty much nothing but high praise to say about the 640 treadwear Wrangler All-Terrain Adventure with Kevlar. It's got the added peace of mind of Kevlar protection against rocky trails, yet still rides quite comfortably. It's also got solid grip and stopping power across all surfaces, including in reasonably deep snow.

Some folks pointed out them being a bit noisy while cornering at speed, but what all-terrain tire isn't?

Our Verdict The Best Goodyear Tires

For top grip on track, it's hard to beat the Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3. For more well-rounded, grippy confidence, the Goodyear Eagle Exhilarate wears many hats well. Then, who can deny the Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra for solid snow and ice driving manners?

FAQs on Goodyear Tires

You've got questions. The Drive's got answers!

Q: What kind of life expectancy should I expect from Goodyear tires?

A: Tires should be removed from service after ten years regardless of their remaining tread depth. Or, play it safe and run them a maximum of five years. You can figure out their production dates by reading their sidewalls, specifically the final four digits of the tire identification number. The last two numbers are the year it was produced, the first are the week of that year. For more on how long tires last, check this out.

Q: I see a bunch of numbers and letters on my Goodyear tires' sidewalls, what do they mean?

A: Check out this thorough guide!

Q: I know tire rotation is a thing, how often should Goodyear tires be rotated?

A: Once again, we've got a great guide that covers that.