Drive Safe With These Winter Tire Sales on Amazon
You don’t have to spend a lot to get a grip on slippery roads this season.
As anyone who's actually driven through heavy snow on a good set will tell you, winter tires really and truly make a huge difference. And as The Drive's resident Canadian, I am telling you right now: winter tires really and truly make a huge difference.
Thankfully, you don't have to spend a lot to get a grip on slippery roads this season because there are a bunch of great deals on winter tires on Amazon right now including 6% off Bridgestone Blizzak WS90s, and 15% off Goodyear Ultra Grip Ices. The other brands on this list aren't quite as top tier, but Canadian wisdom says even the cheapest cheapo winter tire will be superior in the snow over an expensive all-season made by big names such as Michelin, Pirelli, or Continental.
- Bridgestone Blizzak WS90 Winter/Snow Passenger Tire 205/55R16 91 H (6% off)
- GOODYEAR 235/60R16 100S SL ULTRA GRIP ICE WRT BSW (15% off)
- General Altimax Arctic 12 Studable-Winter Radial Tire-225/60R17 103T XL-ply (23% off)
- General Altimax Arctic 12 Studable-Winter Radial Tire-225/65R17 106T XL-ply (22% off)
- Mastercraft Glacier Trex Winter Tire - 205/55R16 94H (14% off)
- NEXEN Winguard Winspike 3 Winter Tire - 205/65R16 95T (9% off)
- NEXEN Winguard Winspike 3 Winter Tire - 195/65R15 95T (9% off)
