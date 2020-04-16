Best Tires for Mazda 3: Choose Comfort and Performance

These tires create a bit of road noise, and it only gets worse as the tread wears down. You may also notice an increasing amount of vibration over time.

You love the convenience of your Mazda 3; it’s comfortable and functional. So isn’t it time that you showed your Mazda 3 some love? Help your Mazda perform better with a set of new tires. When it comes to buying Mazda 3 tires, you want them to improve your vehicle’s performance and handling. This means you should buy the best. Check out the tires in our buying guide below and step up the performance of your Mazda.

Unfortunately, the tread has a tendency to separate from the rest of the tire. If this happens, you’ll have a blowout and will need to replace the tire. If your tread doesn’t separate, you’ll find that it wears away quickly.

You’ll enjoy a quiet ride with these tires thanks to the S-shaped siping. These shallow grooves create a cushioned ride. This tire also provides extra stability thanks to the shoulder blocks.

This is a high-performance summer tire that will help your Mazda 3 deliver enhanced handling and responsiveness due to its asymmetrical tread design and three wide circumferential grooves. It also features S-shaped sipes cut into the tread.

However, the tread tends to wear unevenly, and this can cause your tire to warp into a weird shape. You may also find these tires to be a little loud.

This tire can help you improve your fuel economy because it has a low rolling resistance. The rubber compound used to make the tire is specially formulated. You’ll also enjoy a sporty, responsive feel through any turns.

This all-season touring tire makes sure your Mazda 3 has a quiet and smooth ride. The tread pattern provides a superior grip and gives your Mazda a cushioned ride. This tire is meant for both wet and dry roads.

Unfortunately, this tire tends to be a bit loud. This noise will increase as you drive and your tread wears down. There may also be an issue with a vibration that gets worse as the tread wears down.

The enhanced contact patch improves the handling of your Mazda. It stabilizes your tires and maintains pressure during cornering to give you a better grip and more control. You can also drive with confidence in light snow thanks to the Helio+ technology.

This Michelin sport all-season tire has the latest technology, including Michelin’s Variable Contact Patch 3.0 innovation. It ensures that you have the maximum amount of contact with the road. The tire also grips the road well thanks to its rubber compound. It has silica to strengthen the rubber.

Benefits of Tires for a Mazda 3

Safety: When the tread on your tires wears down, the tread pattern can't function the way it's supposed to. This means you're more likely to lose traction, which can cause an accident.

Performance: You can improve the performance of your Mazda 3 by putting new tires on it. Look for tires with a rubber compound meant for grip and a tread pattern that will maximize contact with the road.

Aesthetics: The right tires on your car help improve the look of your Mazda. If you're going for a street look, then look for a tire with a low profile and a smaller sidewall. If you want a more luxurious look, then a larger sidewall is the way to go.

Types of Tires for a Mazda 3

All-Season

If you’re looking for reliable handling and performance throughout the year and a wide variety of driving conditions, then all-season tires are the way to go. These tires typically have a symmetrical tread design and feature circumferential grooves. This helps the tires maintain traction on both wet and dry roads.

With a quality rubber formulation, you can expect to get a comfortable ride and lasting durability. This makes them a decent general use driving tire.

Grand Touring

A quality touring tire provides a smooth and quiet ride on both dry and wet roads. They even perform well during winter. The exception is summer tires, which are not meant for use during winter conditions. Notable characteristics of these tires are larger sidewalls for more cushioning and less road-noise, circumferential grooves, and durable tread.

Performance

This is the type of tire for the Mazda 3 owner that wants to see what their car can really do. They’ll help you achieve more responsive handling for a sportier feel. They work best during warmer weather and are lacking on winter roads.

The tread on these tires is meant for channeling water away from the tire. This will give you the maximum amount of contact with the road. The downside of these tires is that the tread life tends to be shorter compared to other types of tires.

Winter

When it comes to driving in the winter, it’s all about finding the tires that can handle the snow, slush, and ice. If your roads get more than a few inches, winter tires are going to give you the traction you need.

The rubber is specially formulated to help it stay pliable and flexible when the temperatures drop. They can come studded or stud-ready. These are metal pins that get installed onto the tread to help give you traction on ice.

Top Brands

Goodyear

Founded in 1898, Goodyear has a strong legacy of producing high-quality tires with long-lasting tread. The company dedicates itself to research and development to ensure its tires are at the forefront of the industry. Check out the Goodyear Assurance All-Season Radial for your Mazda.

Michelin

Michelin is one of the most well-known tire brands in the world. This is thanks to the company’s tireless dedication to excellence since its founding in 1889. The company produces tires for both vehicle manufacturers and the consumer market. Try the Michelin Premier A/S All-Season Radial Tire on your Mazda 3.

Pirelli

Founded in Italy in 1872, this Italian brand is known for its performance both on and off of the track. Its tires feature the latest in innovations and rubber compounds. Try the Pirelli Cinturato P7 All Season Performance Radial Tire, and experience Italian performance for yourself.

Bridgestone

Formed in Japan in 1931, Bridgestone is known across the world as a top tire manufacturer. Its tires are affordable, durable, and have well-designed tread patterns. The Bridgestone Potenza S-04 Pole Position Radial Tire is sure to perform well on your Mazda.

Continental

Founded in Germany in 1871, Continental has the honor of being one of the highest-quality tire manufacturers in the world. Its tires may cost a bit more, but it’s well worth it for their performance and longevity. The Continental PureContact LS All-Season Radial Tire is sure to impress.

Firestone

Founded in 1900, this all-American brand is well-known and trusted for producing tires that perform well. The company dedicates itself to producing tires that incorporate the latest in technology and innovation. Try the Firestone All-Season 102T Radial Tire on your Mazda.

Tires for Mazda 3 Pricing

Under $140: Tires in this price range are very affordable. While you can find decent tires in this range, they'll lack some of the more innovative and advanced features on more expensive tires. The tread may also not last as long as pricier tires.

$140 to $180: The majority of tires fall into this category. They range in size and type, but all offer plenty of traction and a comfortable ride.

Above $180: These are high-end tires that will give you the most traction and ride comfort. The rubber compounds are durable and give you a smooth, quiet ride.

Key Features

Tread Pattern

The tread pattern is what dictates how the tire handles different weather conditions to maintain traction. Summer tires have more flat areas and wide circumferential grooves. Winter tires have a lot of sipes, which are cuts in the tread to create more grip. Tires that have tread that wraps around to the sidewall create more traction on softer surfaces.

Tire Size

Check the tires that are currently on your Mazda 3 for the correct size. It should be printed on the sidewall of your tires and be a series of letters and numbers. Use this code to look up tires that are compatible. Then choose from those tires to pick the perfect set for your car.

Additives

Tires are more than just rubber. Manufacturers add other materials to give tires strength and durability. Steel belts get placed between the layers to provide stability, strength, and puncture resistance. Kevlar stabilizes and protects the rubber. Silica gets mixed into the rubber compound to protect the rubber from chips, tears, and general wear.

Other Considerations

Mileage Warranty: Some tire manufacturers offer a mileage warranty. This can be useful and provide you with some security and confidence in your new tires. Check the warranty, so you know the details before you buy the tires. However, you need to make sure you don't drive aggressively, or this could void the warranty.

Speed Rating: Tires have a speed rating that tells you how fast you can safely drive on them. If you go above the recommended speed, you risk the tire overheating or coming apart. Make sure the tires you choose have a high enough speed rating for your Mazda. Look for a letter in the size code to determine the speed rating.

Installation: You have a few options when it comes to where you buy your tires. You can buy them locally, but then you're limited to getting them installed where you buy them. Buying your tires online gives you more freedom to shop around and choose who you want to install them.

Best Tires for Mazda 3 Reviews & Recommendations 2020