Best Truck Tires for Towing: Confidently Carry Heavy Loads

These top tires for towing are durable and safe for transporting heavy loads

By Saeed Wazir
Saeed WazirView Saeed Wazir's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

It’s critical to use the correct tires when towing to avoid damage to your tires. The walls of regular tires aren’t strong enough to handle certain loads, and they will wear out faster than tires made specifically for towing. This guide includes some of the best towing tires on the market.

  • Best Overall
    Michelin Defender LTX
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    These tires have an extra steel belt for additional support and are ideal for both wet and dry weather conditions.
    Pros
    Pros
    The Michelin LTX tires have very little tire noise and deliver a comfortable ride. These all-season tires are also very durable and have a massive 70,000-mile tread warranty.
    Cons
    Cons
    The price of this tire is much higher than some of its competitors. Not the best for snowy conditions.
  • Best Value
    Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac Radial
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    These tires are made from a special compound that resists tearing and chipping. They are rugged and ideal for both offroading and for towing.
    Pros
    Pros
    The Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac has a 3PMSF rating for use in snowy conditions. They are available in a variety of different load ranges and come with a 50,000-mile tread warranty.
    Cons
    Cons
    They can be noisy when on the highway, and the ride can also be a bit hard.
  • Honorable Mention
    Firestone Transforce HT Radial
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary
    These tires are extremely durable with twin steel belts reinforced with spiral-wrapped nylon. They provide fantastic straight-line stability and great traction
    Pros
    Pros
    They are available in both 8-ply and 10-ply load ranges and have deeper grooves for extra traction. The Firestone Transforce HT works well in both wet and dry conditions and can also handle light snow.
    Cons
    Cons
    There’s no tread warranty on these tires. Not the best if you’re looking for a comfortable ride.

Tips

  • Always check the factory ratings before making a decision. A vehicle factory rated for P-metric tires can use LT tires. It is not advisable to use P-metric tires on a truck that is factory rated for LT tires.
  • For city driving with no heavy loads, P-metric tires are cheaper and provide a smoother ride. They are also known to improve handling and have a longer overall service life.
  • For carrying loads or going offroad, LT tires are better. Because of the stiff walls, there is less sway when towing, although the ride is a bit harsher. LT tires are also better for off-roading because the rubber is more resistant to chipping.

FAQs

Q: What’s the difference between P-metric and LT tires?

A: P-metric tires are for passenger vehicles. They offer a smoother ride due to softer sidewalls and are often cheaper than LT tires. LT tires are designed for light trucks, typically have stronger walls, and sometimes have a deeper tread and an extra steel belt.

Q: Should I buy LT tires if I never tow anything?

A: If you tow or haul things in your truck, LT tires are the best bet. P-metric tires should only be used if you never carry heavy loads and don’t tow anything.

Q: Can LT tires be used on a trailer?

A: No, LT tires are designed to be used on the vehicle only. Tires for trailers are called ST service tires and come in different load ratings depending on the requirements.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best truck tires for towing is the Michelin Defender LTX. It has a long warranty and can withstand heavy loads in either wet or dry weather.

The Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac Radial is a more budget-friendly option.

MORE TO READ