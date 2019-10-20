Best Truck Tires for Towing: Confidently Carry Heavy Loads

Tips

Always check the factory ratings before making a decision. A vehicle factory rated for P-metric tires can use LT tires. It is not advisable to use P-metric tires on a truck that is factory rated for LT tires.

For city driving with no heavy loads, P-metric tires are cheaper and provide a smoother ride. They are also known to improve handling and have a longer overall service life.

For carrying loads or going offroad, LT tires are better. Because of the stiff walls, there is less sway when towing, although the ride is a bit harsher. LT tires are also better for off-roading because the rubber is more resistant to chipping.

FAQs

Q: What’s the difference between P-metric and LT tires?

A: P-metric tires are for passenger vehicles. They offer a smoother ride due to softer sidewalls and are often cheaper than LT tires. LT tires are designed for light trucks, typically have stronger walls, and sometimes have a deeper tread and an extra steel belt.

Q: Should I buy LT tires if I never tow anything?

A: If you tow or haul things in your truck, LT tires are the best bet. P-metric tires should only be used if you never carry heavy loads and don’t tow anything.

Q: Can LT tires be used on a trailer?

A: No, LT tires are designed to be used on the vehicle only. Tires for trailers are called ST service tires and come in different load ratings depending on the requirements.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best truck tires for towing is the Michelin Defender LTX. It has a long warranty and can withstand heavy loads in either wet or dry weather.

The Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac Radial is a more budget-friendly option.