Grab New Tires for Your Ride With Walmart’s Memorial Day Sales
Let’s set your ride up with some new rubber for the long weekend.
Memorial Day weekend means you're about to put a beating on the odometer. Everyone's concerned about the increasing cost of fuel and how that'll factor into their weekend plans. I can't do anything to keep those soaring gas prices from taking your lunch money. I can, however, point you in the right direction to save some tire funds.
Walmart happens to have plenty of tire discounts for Memorial Day. Between rebates, rollbacks, and reductions, it's almost impossible not to save on tires there. Even those of us after some off-road tires or a sick set of radials for our muscle cars can save a bit.
With these sales, you won’t be forced to choose between a brand you’ve never heard of or showing cord. These tires are some of the best in the business. Michelin, Goodyear, BFGoodrich, Pirelli, and Atturo are just a few of the names I stumbled upon.
- Up to $70 Visa Reward Card with purchase of four BFGoodrich tires
- BFGoodrich Radial All-Season P255/70R-15 (Rebate)
- BFGoodrich All-Terrain KO2 All-Season LT285/65R-18 (Rebate)
- BFGoodrich G-Force All-Season 245/45ZR-20 (Rebate)
- BFGoodrich Advantage Sport All-Season 255/50R-20 (Rebate)
- BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain KM3 All-Season LT255/75R-17 (Rebate)
- Up to $70 Visa Reward Card with purchase of four Michelin tires
- Michelin CrossClimate2 All-Season 235/65R-18 (Rebate)
- Michelin Primacy All-Season 255/55R-20 (Rebate)
- Michelin Defender LTX M/S All-Season 275/55R-20 (Rebate)
- Michelin LTX A/T2 All-Season LT275/70R-18 (Rebate)
- Goodyear Reliant All-Season 225/60R-18 for $108
- Goodyear Reliant All-Season 245/50R-20 for $136
- Cooper Discoverer All-Season 265/65R-18 for $154.70
- Cooper Discoverer All-Season 275/65R-18 for $163.69
- Atturo Trail Blade A/T 245/65R-17 for $124.68
- Pirelli Scorpion All-Terrain Plus 275/55R-20 for $195.09
- Continental TrueContact Tour 225/60R-17 for $145.16