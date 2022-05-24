Grab New Tires for Your Ride With Walmart’s Memorial Day Sales

Memorial Day weekend means you're about to put a beating on the odometer. Everyone's concerned about the increasing cost of fuel and how that'll factor into their weekend plans. I can't do anything to keep those soaring gas prices from taking your lunch money. I can, however, point you in the right direction to save some tire funds.

Walmart happens to have plenty of tire discounts for Memorial Day. Between rebates, rollbacks, and reductions, it's almost impossible not to save on tires there. Even those of us after some off-road tires or a sick set of radials for our muscle cars can save a bit.