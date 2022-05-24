The War Zone
The Drive

Grab New Tires for Your Ride With Walmart’s Memorial Day Sales

Let’s set your ride up with some new rubber for the long weekend.

by
Hank O'Hop
May 24, 2022 11:00 AM
The Garage
Drive Deals
Share
Hank O'Hop
Hank O'HopView hank o'hop's Articles

hankohop

Memorial Day weekend means you're about to put a beating on the odometer. Everyone's concerned about the increasing cost of fuel and how that'll factor into their weekend plans. I can't do anything to keep those soaring gas prices from taking your lunch money. I can, however, point you in the right direction to save some tire funds. 

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Walmart happens to have plenty of tire discounts for Memorial Day. Between rebates, rollbacks, and reductions, it's almost impossible not to save on tires there. Even those of us after some off-road tires or a sick set of radials for our muscle cars can save a bit.  

With these sales, you won’t be forced to choose between a brand you’ve never heard of or showing cord. These tires are some of the best in the business. Michelin, Goodyear, BFGoodrich, Pirelli, and Atturo are just a few of the names I stumbled upon. 

Deals