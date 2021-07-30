Deals for Truck, 4×4, and Jeep Lovers, Plus Sales on Tires and Car Covers from Walmart, Amazon, and More
From nerf bars and floor liners to Pirelli tires, Dianese riding gear, and car covers, there's a deal for every driver and rider this weekend.
Off-roaders, pickup and Jeep drivers rejoice! Today's deals roundup is right down your gulch. Right now, score amazing deals on off-road accessories, pickup truck parts and gear, and Jeep-lovin' fun.
For example, Husky WeatherBeater floor and cargo liners at RealTruck are 20 percent off—all sizes, all makes, for every truck. RealTruck always has great deals! They're blowing out Ionic Nerf Bars for 20% off as well.
Over at Morris 4x4 Center, buy $250 worth of gear for your truck or Jeep and they'll take another 10 percent off, right off the bat. That means you can save even more on already marked down tents and awnings, Bestop Core Doors and soft tops, Rugged Ridge gear, and so much more.
Of course, there are auto deals for everyone, not just truckers. Walmart has rolled back prices on its entire offering of Pirelli tires, Revzilla is having a summer sale on all its Dianese riding gear for motorcyclists, and our friends at CarCovers.com have slashed 50 percent off prices on ALL their awesome custom-fitted car covers. Heck, you can even save on a killer Abu Garcia rod-and-reel combo at Walmart!
So throw that fishing rig in the back of your pickup or Jeep and hit the trails this weekend. But first, save big bucks on these deals below.
Automotive
- Summer Sale 50% Off Car Covers / All Makes & Sizes / CarCovers.com
- 20% Off Husky WeatherBeater Floor and Cargo Liners / RealTruck
- Up to 15% Off Tents and Awnings / Morris 4x4 Center
- Amazon Echo Auto / $14.99 / Best Buy
- Pirelli Tires On Sale Now / Walmart
- 10% Off Orders Over $250 / Use Code FAST10 / Morris 4x4 Center
- 20% Off Ionic Nerf Bars / RealTruck
- 15% Off Plus $100 Cash Back on Rugged Ridge Off-Road Accessories / Morris 4x4 Center
- Armor All Microfiber Car Wash Mitt, 2 Pack / $9.89 / Amazon
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- 20% Off Jackets, Boots, and More During the Dainese Summer Sale / RevZilla
- Dunlop, Metzeler, Michelin, and Other Motorcycle Tires Are On Sale / J&P Cycles
- BILT Techno Jacket 28% ($50) Off / $129.99 / Revzilla
- Arai Defiant-X Helmet 34% ($229.96) Off / $449.99 / Revzilla
- Dainese Laguna Seca 4 Two Piece Race Suit 30% ($405) Off / Revzilla
- HJC RPHA 70 ST Wolverine Helmet 20% (up to $127) Off / Revzilla
- TCX Street Ace Air Shoes 19% ($30) Off / Revzilla
- K&N Air Filters, Various Sizes / From $44.99 / Revzilla
- Michelin Pilot Road 2 Tires 42% (up to $121) Off / Revzilla
- HJC RPHA 11 Pro ‘Captain America’ Helmet / $479.99 / Revzilla
- Icon Airform Sacrosanct Helmet / $134.99 / Revzilla
- Dainese Laguna Seca 4 Perforated Race Suit / $944.97 / Revzilla
- Trackside Rear Paddock Stand / $89.99 / Revzilla
- Dynojet Black Power Vision Tuner / $449.99 / J&P Cycles
- Stockton Roadside Tool Kit / $39.99 / Revzilla
- BILT Dexter Shoes / $44.99 / Revzilla
- Alpinestars GP Pro Airflow Leather Jacket / $479.96 / Revzilla
Tools / Garage Gear
- Husky Impact Socket Adapter Set (9-Piece ) / $9.97 / Home Depot
- Dewalt 20V DCB203 2.0 AH MAX Battery / $39.97 / eBay
- WEN 1-Amp Variable Speed Rotary Tool, 100+ Accessories, Carrying Case And Flex Shaft / $19.35 / Walmart
- Metabo-HPT 685167520 12V Compact Hammer Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit / $114.95 / eBay
- SKIL 15 Amp 10 Inch Table Saw / $299 / Amazon
- Multi-Purpose Dolly With 4 feet, Locking Swivel Wheels, Levels and Adjustable Base - 1100 Lbs Capacity / $30.99 / Walmart
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Cordless Polisher, Rotary, Variable Speed, 7-Inch, 180 mm, Tool Only / $228.68 / Amazon
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- CRKT Apoc EDC Folding Pocket Knife / $56.09 / Amazon
- Abu Garcia Blackmax Spinning Fishing Rod and Reel Combo With Bonus Berkley PowerBait Hd Pogy Pack / $39.96 / Walmart
- RINKMO 100W Portable Solar Panels, Support 2-4 in Parallel to Increase Power, IP65 Waterproof / $159.99 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- DynaTrap DT150-TUN Portable Mosquito and Insect Trap / $20.99 / Amazon
Toys
- Huffy Kids Ride On Toy, 6V Green Machine 360 / $119.99 / Amazon
- SNAPTAIN Drones Sale / Starting at $15.99 / Woot
Gaming / Simulation
- Forza Motorsport 7 Ultimate Edition for Xbox One, Series X, and Windows 10 / $19.99 / Microsoft
- Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition for Xbox One, Series X, and Windows 10 / $9.99 / Microsoft
- Train Sim World 2 / FREE / Epic
- Sceptre 27-Inch FHD LED Gaming Monitor 75Hz 2X HDMI VGA Build-in Speakers, Ultra Slim Metal Black / $152.11 / Amazon
- MSI 27” WQHD (2560 x 1440) Non-glare HDR Ready 165Hz 1500R Curvature 1ms 169 HDMI/DP/USB AMD FreeSync Height Tilt Adjustment Curved Gaming Monitor (OPTIX MAG272CQR), Black / $289.99 / Amazon
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- TCL 75" Class 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV / $899.99 / Best Buy
- VIZIO M-Series 5.1.2 Home Theater Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos and DTSX / $299.88 / Amazon
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
- Hyundai HyTab Pro Tablet 10.1” FHD IPS LTE Tablet, Helio P60 Octa-Core Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Dual Camera, 4G LTE, Android 10 / $169.99 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- Edifier NB2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds - 6 Mics - Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling - Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earphone - 32H Play Time - USB-C - App Control / $51.99 After Promo Code 42A2X2FZ / Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Headset SM-R180N - Mystic Black / $69.99 / eBay
Tablets / Smartphones / Tech
