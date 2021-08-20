The Drive Deals Roundup: 50% Off Car Covers, plus Tools, Gear, and More from Walmart, Amazon, eBay, and RevZilla

Save big and prep for summer's end with this incredible 50 percent off deal from CarCovers.com. Custom fitted for your car, truck, SUV, or motorcycle, CarCovers.com covers are weatherproof, and come with a lifetime warranty. And they're 50 percent off.

The weekend is here, and it's time to hit the road! But before you do, check out some of the fantastic Friday deals we've assembled below. There's a bunch of great savings below for drivers, truckers, and riders, and plenty of great outdoor and tactical gear to finish off your summer right.

Our man Mike Bumbeck hand-tested a bunch of car covers a while back, and he found the CarCovers.com Platinum Shield cover to be the best overall for its weather protection and fit. Mike specifically noted the Platinum Shield's "excellent fit and high-quality material."

Despite the name, it's more than just "car" covers. CarCovers.com sells weatherproof covers for trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, UTVs, PWCs, golf carts, snowmobiles—even Hummers! If you can ride or drive it, CarCovers.com has a cover for it. CarCovers.com offers free shipping or the U.S. as well as Canada, a free 30-day return policy, and that lifetime warranty against rips and tears is pretty sweet too. Pick yours up today, before the weather turns.

New swag alert!! Maine is de-registering imported Mitsubishi Delicas, and no one’s sure why. Not only is this an injustice to Delica-owning Mainers, but also a threat to JDM enthusiasts and importers nationwide. To that, we say: Come and take it.



Made with Bella and Canvas Ts, this soft tee of 100 percent preshrunk cotton ($25) will be cozy out of the box, and defiant from the start. You can't afford not to wear one. While you're at it, pick up the matching sticker for just $5.

