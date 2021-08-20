The Drive Deals Roundup: 50% Off Car Covers, plus Tools, Gear, and More from Walmart, Amazon, eBay, and RevZilla
From golf carts to jet skis, if you can ride or drive it, our friends at CarCovers.com have a custom-fitted cover for it—probably at half price.
- Deals
- Car Covers
- Deals
The weekend is here, and it's time to hit the road! But before you do, check out some of the fantastic Friday deals we've assembled below. There's a bunch of great savings below for drivers, truckers, and riders, and plenty of great outdoor and tactical gear to finish off your summer right.
Save big and prep for summer's end with this incredible 50 percent off deal from CarCovers.com. Custom fitted for your car, truck, SUV, or motorcycle, CarCovers.com covers are weatherproof, and come with a lifetime warranty. And they're 50 percent off.
Our man Mike Bumbeck hand-tested a bunch of car covers a while back, and he found the CarCovers.com Platinum Shield cover to be the best overall for its weather protection and fit. Mike specifically noted the Platinum Shield's "excellent fit and high-quality material."
Despite the name, it's more than just "car" covers. CarCovers.com sells weatherproof covers for trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, UTVs, PWCs, golf carts, snowmobiles—even Hummers! If you can ride or drive it, CarCovers.com has a cover for it. CarCovers.com offers free shipping or the U.S. as well as Canada, a free 30-day return policy, and that lifetime warranty against rips and tears is pretty sweet too. Pick yours up today, before the weather turns.
New swag alert!! Maine is de-registering imported Mitsubishi Delicas, and no one’s sure why. Not only is this an injustice to Delica-owning Mainers, but also a threat to JDM enthusiasts and importers nationwide. To that, we say: Come and take it.
Made with Bella and Canvas Ts, this soft tee of 100 percent preshrunk cotton ($25) will be cozy out of the box, and defiant from the start. You can't afford not to wear one. While you're at it, pick up the matching sticker for just $5.
- The Drive Official "Come and Take It" T-Shirt / $25 / The Drive Store
Automotive
- 50% Off Custom Car Covers / CarCovers.com
- Ionic Pro Series 4" Nerf Bars / $190 / RealTruck
- Extang Encore Tonneau Cover / from $956.99 / RealTruck
- Armor All Carpet & Rubber 4 Piece Black Floor Mat Set / $23.97 / Auto Barn
- Black Horse Classic Black Grill Guard for Trucks / From $433.54 / RealTruck
- Automotive OBD2 Code Reader / $19.99 / eBay
- Lynx Levelers RV and Vehicle Levelling Blocks - 4 Pack/ $9.08 / Amazon
- Optronics MC32RBS Surface Mount Maker/Clearance Light / $3.02 / Amazon
- FIXSMITH Microfiber Cleaning Cloth - Pack of 8, Size: 12 x 16 in / $5.91 / Amazon
- FOXWELL NT301 OBD2 Scanner / $50.56 / Amazon
- Baucatlan Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner with 16.4 Ft Cord, 12V/150W/7500PA with Three-Layer HEPA Filter / $26.34 / Amazon
- NEXPOW 2000A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter with USB Quick Charge 3.0 / $59.49 / Amazon
- Vetoos Roadside Emergency Car Kit with Jumper Cables / $29.99 / Amazon
- YOHOOLYO Alarm Disc Lock Motorcycle Disc Brake Lock / $22.09 / Amazon
- Vehicle Window Tint Film Install Vinyl Wrap Tool Kit / $16.14 / Amazon
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- Up to 20% Off OEM Motorcycle Replacement Parts / RevZilla
- Sena 5S Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset Communication System (5S-01D) / $219.47 / Amazon
- OEM Motorcycle Parts Now Available at RevZilla with FREE Shipping on $40 or More / RevZilla
- Motorcycle Tires On Sale—Dunlop, Metzeler, Michelin, and More / J&P Cycles
- Dianese Summer Sale 20% Off Select Apparel / RevZilla
- 20% Off Select BILT Off-Road & MX Gear and Apparel / RevZilla
- Arai Defiant-X Helmet / $449.99 / RevZilla
- Michelin Pilot Road 2 Tires 42% (up to $121) Off / RevZilla
- TORC T-50 3/4 Retro Motorcycle Helmet With Graphic / $111.42 / Amazon
Tools / Garage Gear
- Crescent 3/8" Drive 72 Tooth Quick Release Flex Head Teardrop Ratchet 11-1/4" / $17.41 / Amazon
- Amazon Basics 12-Pack AAA Performance 800 mAh Rechargeable Batteries, Pre-Charged, Recharge up to 1000x / $8.85 After Subscribe and Save Discount / Amazon
- 36pc Hex Key Allen Wrench Set Ball End SAE Metric Star Long Arm Industrial Grade / $27.59 / eBay
- Up to 25% off Tools from WORKPRO, Goldblatt and more / Amazon
- WORKPRO Bar Clamps for Woodworking, 6-Pack One-Handed Clamp/Spreader, 6-Inch (4) and 12-Inch (2) / $31.99 / Amazon
- Knipex Tools 6.5" Cable Shears / $44.99 / Woot
- Creality 3D Ender-3 High- DIY 3D Printer / $135.99 / Walmart
- Dremel 4300-5/40 High Performance Rotary Tool Kit with LED Light- 5 Attachments & 40 Accessories / $76.96 / Amazon
- Dr Infrared Heater DR-238 Carbon Infrared Heater / $99.95 / Amazon
- Muscle Rack Black 48"W x 24"D x 72"H 5-Shelf Steel Shelving / $89.99 / Walmart
- Muscle Rack Silver-Vein 12" D x 30" W x 60" H 5-Shelves Steel Shelving Unit / $47.00 / Walmart
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- SOG Centi II Folding Knife Keychain Size, 2.1" Blade / $11.19 / Amazon
- Mossy Oak Survival Hunting Knife with Sheath, 15-inch Fixed Blade Tactical Bowie Knife with Sharpener & Fire Starter / $18.68 / Amazon
- Mossy Oak 3 in 1 Folding Hand Saw with Solid TPR Soft Grip, Pouch Included/ $14.39 / Amazon
- Outset Grill Prep Station, 18 inch by 11 inch/ $12.99 / Amazon
- Sportsman Gasoline 4000W Portable Generator / $249.00 / Walmart
- Wolf and Grizzly 10.9-in W Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Wood-Burning Fire Pit / $71.95 / Lowes
Gaming / Simulation
- Xbox Series S + Microsoft Surface Go 2 Value Bundle with Surface Go Type Cover / $759.99 / eBay
- 50% off 12-Month PlayStation Plus Subscription for New Subscribers / $29.99 / PlayStation
- Sceptre IPS 43.8 inch Ultra Wide 329 LED Monitor 3840x1080 up to 120Hz / $551.99 After Promo Code 80BTSHOTHOT / Amazon
Fitness / Health
- Body Champ Olympic Weight Bench with Rack (2 Piece combo) / $136.82 / Walmart
- SKONYON Adjustable Dumbbell 55 lbs Weight Dumbbell / $121.84 / Walmart
- Balance From Go Fit All-Purpose Weights/ $52.69 / Amazon
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- LG OLED65C1PUB Alexa Built-in C1 Series 65" 4K Smart OLED TV (2021) + $200 Amazon Credit / $2096.99 After Promo Code 2HCFSXTV8ACV / Amazon
- VIZIO V21-H8 36" 2.1 Home Theater System / $99.99 / Woot
- VIZIO SB2021N-H6B-RB 2.1 Soundbar & Subwoofer / $79.99 / Woot
Tablets / Smartphones / Tech
- USB C Fast Charger, Knoform 61W USB C Power Adapter / $11.19 / Amazon
- SAMSUNG CB4 11.6" Intel Celeron 4GB/32GB Chromebook - XE310XBA-K01US (Google Classroom Ready) / $129.00 / Walmart
- 2021 Apple iMac (24-inch, Apple M1 chip with 8‑core CPU and 7‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB) / $1249.99 / Amazon
-
