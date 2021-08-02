Monday Deals—New Drive Swag, Hot Bargains, and Big Savings from Walmart, RealTruck, RevZilla, and More

The Dog Days of summer are upon us, friends. But that's no reason to sleep on all the great deals available for car lovers, motorcyclists, truck fanatics, and driveway mechanics. And of course, loyal readers of the world's best automotive site.

Check out all the great deals below—including $35 savings on an Amazon Echo Auto, which turns any car into a WiFi-connected, music-streaming, call-making machine. If you drive an old car, whether it's a daily beater or a cherry muscle car, Echo Auto for fifteen bucks is definitely an offer you should take advantage of.