Monday Deals—New Drive Swag, Hot Bargains, and Big Savings from Walmart, RealTruck, RevZilla, and More
We've got a new t-shirt! Come and take yours today.
- Deals
- Deals
The Dog Days of summer are upon us, friends. But that's no reason to sleep on all the great deals available for car lovers, motorcyclists, truck fanatics, and driveway mechanics. And of course, loyal readers of the world's best automotive site.
Check out all the great deals below—including $35 savings on an Amazon Echo Auto, which turns any car into a WiFi-connected, music-streaming, call-making machine. If you drive an old car, whether it's a daily beater or a cherry muscle car, Echo Auto for fifteen bucks is definitely an offer you should take advantage of.
Speaking of taking advantage: Headlining today's Deals roundup is our very own "Come and Take It" t-shirt ($25). Maine is de-registering imported Mitsubishi Delicas, and no one’s sure why. Not only is this mystifying action an injustice to Delica-owning Mainers, but also a threat to JDM enthusiasts and importers nationwide. To that we say: Come and take it.
Constructed of Bella and canvas, this soft tee of 100 percent preshrunk cotton will be cozy out of the box, and defiant from the start. You can't afford not to wear one. While you're at it, pick up the matching sticker for just $5.
You're welcome.
- The Drive Official "Come and Take It" T-Shirt / $25 / The Drive Store
Automotive
- Extang Encore Tonneau Cover / from $956.99 / RealTruck
- Spider 16" Chrome Plated Wheel Covers (Set of 4) / $33.97 / Auto Barn
- Amazon Echo Auto / $14.99 / Best Buy
- Armor All Microfiber Car Wash Mitt, 2 Pack / $9.89 / Amazon
- Armor All Carpet & Rubber 4 Piece Black Floor Mat Set / $23.97 / Auto Barn
- Infinity Reference 5032CFX 5-1/4" 2-Way Car Speakers / $51.50 per pair / Amazon
- Black Horse Classic Black Grill Guard for Trucks / From $433.54 / RealTruck
- HELLA H7TB Standard Halogen Bulbs, 12 V, 55W / $6.97 / Amazon
- Herculiner Black Brush-On Truck Bed Liner Kit (Gallon) / $79.97 / Auto Barn
- Sun Joe 24V Power Cleaner Bundle / $59.99 / Woot
- Ionic Pro Series 4" Nerf Bars / $190 / RealTruck
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- OEM Motorcycle Parts Now Available at RevZilla with FREE Shipping on $40 or More / RevZilla
- Motorcycle Tires On Sale—Dunlop, Metzeler, Michelin, and More / J&P Cycles
- Dianese Summer Sale 20% Off Select Apparel / Revzilla
- 20% Off Select BILT Off-Road & MX Gear and Apparel / Revzilla
- Akrapovic Slip-On Exhausts / From $451.28 / Revzilla
- Arai Defiant-X Helmet / $449.99 / Revzilla
- Dainese Laguna Seca 4 Two Piece Race Suit 30% ($405) Off / $944.97 / Revzilla
- HJC RPHA 70 ST Wolverine Helmet 20% (up to $127) Off / $503.99 / Revzilla
- TCX Street Ace Air Shoes 19% ($30) Off / $129.99 / Revzilla
- K&N Air Filters, Various Sizes / From $44.99 / Revzilla
- Michelin Pilot Road 2 Tires 42% (up to $121) Off / Revzilla
Tools / Garage Gear
- Woods 4907 16/3 25' Black/Yellow SJTW Extension Cord Reel with 4-Outlets / $16.97 / Walmart
- DEWALT Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 142-Piece / $89 / Amazon
- Gear Wrench 8-Piece Reversible Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set - Metric / $32.99 / Advance Auto Parts
- Gear Wrench 8-Piece Reversible Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set - SAE / $32.99 / Advance Auto Parts
- Up to $100 off Select Cordless Combo Kits / Home Depot
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Oscillating Tool Kit, 3-Speed / $99 / Amazon
- Expandable Garden Hose 75 FT Water Hose with 9 Function Nozzle and Durable 3-Layers Latex / $17.99 After Promo Code 7XQSXIE5 / Amazon
- Pioneer 12,000 BTU 1 Ton 19 SEER Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump Variable Speed DC Inverter+ System / $699 / Home Depot
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- Sig Sauer Foxtrot1x SOF12001 Rail Mounted 450 Lumen Tactical Weapon Light / $69.95 / eBay
- Sig Sauer Air Reflex 1x23mm 3 MOA Red Dot Sight / $44.79 / eBay
- CamelBak eddy+ Vacuum Stainless Insulated Water Bottle, 20oz, Jet / $21.99 / Amazon
- Frogg Toggs Bull Frogg Waterproof Rain Jacket / $23.39 / Amazon
- Ivation Portable Outdoor Shower / $26.99 / Woot
- 4 Person Family Camping Tent with Porch / $89.99 / Walmart
Gaming / Simulation
- Logitech G PRO X Universal Gaming Headset (2nd Generation) with Blue Voice, DTS Headphone 7.1 and 50 mm PRO-G Drivers / $99.99 / Amazon
- Logitech G502 HERO High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse, HERO 25K Sensor, 25,600 DPI, RGB, Adjustable Weights, 11 Programmable Buttons / $37.99 / Amazon
Fitness / Health
- Garmin Forerunner 45S, 39mm Easy-to-use GPS Running Watch / $149.99 / Amazon
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- Lenovo Yoga Smart Tablet, 10.1" FHD IPS Touch, 4GB, 64GB, with Google Assistant/ $162.99 / eBay
- Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet, 11.5" Touch 350 nits, 4GB, 128GB, Android 10 / $309.99 / eBay
Apparel
- The Drive Official "Come and Take It" T-Shirt / $25 / The Drive
- 12 Slot Leather Wrist Watch Box Display Case / $18.89 / eBay
Action Filming / Photography
- Nikon D7500 DSLR 4K Video Two Lens Kit with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses / $799.99 / Best Buy
-
RELATEDDeals for Truck, 4×4, and Jeep Lovers, Plus Sales on Tires and Car Covers from Walmart, Amazon, and MoreFrom nerf bars and floor liners to Pirelli tires, Dianese riding gear, and car covers, there's a deal for every driver and rider this weekend.READ NOW
-
RELATEDDeals Spotlight: Car Wash Accessories to Save You Time and MoneyThese three on-sale products will make taking care of your car, truck, or motorcycle a joy—not a chore. Save big today.READ NOW
-
RELATEDWalmart Tire Sale Tops Today's Deals Roundup—35% Off Most Major BrandsNo matter what you drive, Walmart has a tire that's right for you—and it's probably on sale right now.READ NOW