Get Out There! Massive Savings This Weekend at RevZilla, Walmart, and Our Favorite Jeep, Truck, and 4×4 Outlets
Before you enjoy your summer weekend, rest easy knowing you saved a ton on the gear you need.
Truck owners, rejoice! There are so many great deals to be found right now for trucks it's kinda giving us a serious case of wanderlust. From coupons to sales on parts and accessories to major price cuts on tents and awnings, there's a lot of money to be saved right now for truck owners. Check out our favorite deals of the week below.
Our friends at 4WheelParts are offering a $50 gift card when Bronco and Tacoma owners buy $500 worth of gear. You can also snip 15 percent off all Body Armor awnings and tents right now. Those are great for both Jeeps and pickups.
Meanwhile, over at RealTruck, any truck owner can stock up on grill guards, bed liners, fender flares—and a HUGE markdown on Ionic Nerf Bars. Whether you want plain black or shiny chrome, thick or thin, there's an Ionic Nerf bar to fit almost every truck—and they are all 20 percent off at RealTruck.
But truck owners aren't the only ones scoring deals this weekend. Over at Walmart you'll find a ton of fresh price rollbacks, markdowns, and sales on all the big brand names in rubber—we're talkin' Pirelli, Bridgestone, Goodyear, and more.
And don't discount the gang over at RevZilla, the number-one motorcycle gear and apparel retailer in the US. They've recently added OEM parts to an already massive catalog. And the Sale section is always chock-full of fantastic bargains, like 50 percent off the Stockton Roadside Tool Kit—which no rider should ever hit the pavement without. It's just forty bucks right now!
So before you kick your weekend off with fun and friends, take some to make some clicks below. You'll have a much better time carving the canyons or overlanding—or just loungin' at the beach—knowing you saved a ton of money on the stuff you really need.
Happy Friday!
Automotive
- Save $50 on Ford Bronco and Toyota Tacoma Purchases of $500 or More / Use code SD4WP50OFF / 4WheelParts
- 15% Off Body Armor Truck and Jeep Tents & Awnings / Morris 4x4 Center
- Tire Clearance and Rollbacks on Bridgestone, Pirelli, Cooper, Goodyear, Achilles, and more / Walmart
- Free $40 Gift Card with Purchase Over $400 / Use code FORME40 / Morris 4x4 Center
- Save 20% on Ionic Nerf Bars, All Styles & Sizes / RealTruck
- Upgraded Bluetooth FM Transmitter for Car / $6.97 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code UGFHHKKV / Amazon
- EcoNour RV Windshield Sunshade with Storage Pouch RVs, Trucks, Motorhomes / $33.99 / Amazon
- Extang Encore Tonneau Cover / from $956.99 / RealTruck
- Armor All Carpet & Rubber 4 Piece Black Floor Mat Set / $23.97 / Auto Barn
- Baseus 15000Pa 135W High Power Mini Handheld Car Vacuum / $99.99 / Amazon
- BISSELL Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner / $89 / Walmart
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- Up to 20% Off OEM Motorcycle Replacement Parts / RevZilla
- Sena 5S Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset Communication System / $221.99 / Amazon
- OEM Motorcycle Parts Now Available at RevZilla with FREE Shipping on $40 or More / RevZilla
- Motorcycle Tires On Sale—Dunlop, Metzeler, Michelin, and More / J&P Cycles
- Dianese Summer Sale 20% Off Select Apparel / RevZilla
- BILT Techno 2.0 Sena Bluetooth Helmet / $239.99 / RevZilla
- Carlisle Trail Pro 14-Inch ATV Tires / $50.99 - $56.99 / MotoSport
- Alpinestars Gunner v2 WP Jacket / $215.96 / Cyclegear
- BILT Lux Sleek Gloves / $18.97 / Cyclegear
Tools / Garage Gear
- Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 Max PSI 1.76 GPM 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer/ $145.94 / Amazon
- HOTBEST LCD Multimeter Voltmeter Ammeter AC DC OHM Volt Tester / $11.96 / Walmart
- Bosch 4-1/2" Ergonomic Angle Grinder / $49.99 / Woot
- Jigsaw, 6.7 Amp 3000 SPM With Laser & LED, Variable Speed, Carrying Case, 6 Blades / $24.99 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- Harbor Freight Three Day Savings Event: 20% Off All Sockets and Ratchets, 10% Off Flood Jacks, Much More, No Exclusions / Harbor Freight
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 12-Tool Combo Kit with 3 Batteries and Charger / $599 / Home Depot
- Up to $50 off Select Commercial and Recessed Lighting / Home Depot
- Comfort Zone 9 Inch 3 Speed Portable High Velocity Air Cooling Floor Fan / $14.18 / eBay
- MTS01A Table Saw For Jobsite, 10 Inch, 15-Amp / $129.50 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- Monoprice - 15365 Select Mini 3D Printer v2 - White With Heated (120 x 120 x 120 mm) Build Plate, Fully Assembled / $159.99 / Amazon
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- OUTIMATE Survival Shovel Folding Shovel / $12.99 / Amazon
- Abco Tech Instant Pop-Up Privacy Tent / $22.99 / Woot
- Lodge Cast Iron Round Pan, 8 in / $14.40 / Amazon
- Camco 59103 Propane Brass Tee with 3 Port and 12' Hose / $14.98 / Amazon
- Contigo Ashland Chill Water Bottle, 20 oz / $17.07 / Amazon
Toys
- LEGO Star Wars at-at 75288 Building Kit (1,267 Pieces) / $140.85 / Amazon
- Top Gun Strategy Board Game / $10.38 / Walmart
Gaming / Simulation
- Logitech Driving Force G29 Gaming Racing Wheel With Pedals / $225.99 / eBay
- GIGABYTE M32Q 32" 165Hz Gaming Monitor, 2560 x 1440 SS IPS Display, 0.8ms (MPRT) Response Time, 94% DCI-P3, VESA Display HDR400, 2X HDMI 2.0 / $369.99 / Amazon
- Razer Deathadder Essential Optical Esports Gaming Mouse / $27.99 / Amazon
Fitness / Health
- POWER GUIDANCE Barbell Squat Pad / $11.59 / eBay
- Circuit Fitness Walk-in Power Cage / $146.60 / Woot
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- Refurbished Apple iPad Air 4 64GB Space Gray/ $399 / Walmart
- Refurb Apple 9.7" iPad 5 (2017) / $199.99 / Woot
- New Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Factory Unlocked / $199.99 / eBay
- Past Gen Amazon Echo Devices On Sale / Woot
- 5.1 Channel Home Theater Satellite Speakers & Subwoofer/ $76.99 / Walmart
Apparel
- RAPDOM Tactical Constructed Operator Cap, Coyote / $7 / Amazon
- 50% Off Leatherman Apparel / Leatherman
Action Filming / Photography
- GoPro HERO7 Black Bundle + Extra Battery + Waterproof Dive Housing Case - Touch Screen 4K HD Video - 12MP Photos - Live Streaming Stabilization/ $249.99 Amazon
- 3 Axis Gimbal Stabilizer - 0.5 Lbs Lightweight Foldable Gimbal for Smartphone / $29.50 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code AABB1998 / Amazon
