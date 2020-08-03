Have You Noticed That Classic Japanese Car Wheels Look Like Sink Drains?
It's all about symmetry.
Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls—today I am going to share with you one of my favorite car-related Facebook pages. I present: Drains That Look Like Japanese Wheels.
If the name doesn't give it away, the page is dedicated to showing off well-known car wheels and how they resemble the grates in sinks, bathtubs, sewer covers and more. Nearly 20,000 fans of the page (myself included) have the pleasure of enjoying the various photos of popular wheels often found on enthusiast cars next to their industrial counterparts.
The game is simple: you send a message to the page with a photo of a drain attached, the admins find a wheel that matches and Voila!
Don't believe me? How about a set of $1,100 Rotiform LAS-R monoblocks?
There's plenty more. From Volk TE37s to Enkei RS-III, and even a set of OEM Pepperpots from a Mitsubishi Sigma GSR.
Or perhaps the strainer affectionately called the "Turbo Drain" more matches your style, especially when paired up with a set of retro Tomei Racing Turbo wheels hard-parked on a Z31 Nissan 300zx.
By now you're probably wondering just how these drains can match up so closely to wheels worthy of being fitted to someone's car. The answer is easier than you might think, and it all comes down to symmetry. Symmetry represents order. It's visually appealing and naturally draws the eye in—though it's not likely that you'll be staring down the sink everyday specifically to check the pattern made by a strainer. Or maybe you will after you've finished reading this.
Sadly this page is coming up on a year of inactivity, but we're secretly hoping that the admin will see our plea and decide to start back up.
Do you have any drains in your house that look like JDM wheels? If so, prove it.
