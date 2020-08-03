Have You Noticed That Classic Japanese Car Wheels Look Like Sink Drains?

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls—today I am going to share with you one of my favorite car-related Facebook pages. I present: Drains That Look Like Japanese Wheels.

If the name doesn't give it away, the page is dedicated to showing off well-known car wheels and how they resemble the grates in sinks, bathtubs, sewer covers and more. Nearly 20,000 fans of the page (myself included) have the pleasure of enjoying the various photos of popular wheels often found on enthusiast cars next to their industrial counterparts.

The game is simple: you send a message to the page with a photo of a drain attached, the admins find a wheel that matches and Voila!

Don't believe me? How about a set of $1,100 Rotiform LAS-R monoblocks?