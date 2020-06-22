Ford Raptor, Jeep Wrangler Attempt to Save $300,000 Speed Boat; All Three Sink

Some folks can't help themselves, no matter how hard they try. Such is the case with this family whose $300,000 Pavati AL26 boat began to sink in Cedar Lake, Indiana before even more mayhem ensued. After trying their hand at several different recovery methods, nothing was working. Not even their Jeep Wrangler or Ford Raptor off-roaders could save the boat...as you can see from the water rising over their hoods. The entire situation is a bit of a headscratcher, and it's unclear how the wake boat started sinking in the first place. Regardless, the move to deploy the Wrangler and then the Raptor was questionable at best given the depth of the water. For a boat, it was shallow. For a couple of trucks, no matter their four-wheeling pedigree, it was way too deep.

Locals flooded the Facebook comments with speculation on who all these waterlogged vehicles belonged to. Some said they were the heir of a refractory company and owner of a national holster company, and while that's not particularly clear, this person's Instagram seems to match up with both the Pavati and the white, lifted Wrangler. It looks like they've got plenty of other toys—a twin-turbo Lamborghini Huracan and a Hellcat-swapped Wrangler among them—so not all is lost.

While their insurance company isn't likely too happy, it's also possible that the state of Indiana may have a word or two for them. Cedar Lake is a state-owned body of water, and driving one car—let alone two—into it is a no-go. Pair that with the potential for oil pollution and you've got an even stickier situation than what you see on the surface. Here's a video of the catastrophe from Region News Source: