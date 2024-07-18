This Off-Road RC Simulator Is Like SnowRunner With Toy Trucks

I never got into sim racing. Truth is, I’m not hardcore enough to splurge on the gear that makes iRacing or Assetto Corsa truly immersive. I’m also not fast enough to actually compete, which is why I play games like SnowRunner; they’re still challenging but in a way that makes more sense to my truck-loving brain. You can imagine how excited I am, then, to see this new Indie title that’s like those slow-paced off-road games but with RC cars and sandbox obstacles.

It’s called TrophyRC, and from the gameplay, it looks like a cross between SnowRunner and the awesome Trials series. Not sold yet? I’m not sure how, but I’ll keep going.

Clips of the sim are all over TikTok and Instagram, and the developer’s site gives a detailed rundown of the project. It’s built using Unreal Engine 5 and is currently in the prototype phase, so there’s just one map. Still, that single location features challenges that are equal parts cute and tricky. Whether you’re traversing broken pallets or homemade 2×4 bridges propped up by cinder blocks, it looks like a blast. My favorite might be the concrete culvert tunnels that look like cramped caves from the first-person POV.

The PC game’s current format is a time trial of sorts. Once you exit the starting spot, you have eight minutes to complete the track. There are red gates stationed throughout the route and if you hit them, you’re given a five-second time penalty. The objective is to simply reach the finish line within the allotted time, but if you want, you can ignore that and just explore the map.

I’m glad to see that the vehicle movements more closely mirror an RC model’s rather than a full-scale truck. Judging by the footage, the power comes on almost instantly, just like it would in an electric Traxxas truck. The steering movements are also quick, adding a level of difficulty that’s especially realistic.

Finally, the current product looks super for a prototype. The water ripples, tires leave ruts in the sand—that stuff is spot on. Even the background is thoughtfully designed; you can see neighbors’ houses behind the privacy fence, a GMT900 Tahoe parked in the yard, and lush trees.

The TrophyRC dev site claims they’re looking for funding to take the game further, ideally to a finalized stage with multiplayer. A recent update at the beginning of July shows a completed garage build where you can see a workbench with RC components and tools all around, alluding to a future version where you can build and tune your own cars. I’m hoping they get the support they need to make all this playable—maybe even on consoles so I can snag it for my Xbox. Told you I’m a casual!

