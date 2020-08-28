What’s the All-Time Best Car From a Video Game?

It's tricky to pin down the greatest video game ever made. I mean, does it get any better than the original Pong? It does? Well...nevermind that. What I'm here to talk about is the best video game car, whether it be from your favorite racing franchise or an open-world classic like GTA. Surely you've got something in mind.

The Drive's staff has been spending more and more time lately behind the virtual wheel, from F1 2020 to my personal favorite, SnowRunner. That said, amongst those titles, there's no vehicle that stands head-and-shoulders above the rest (excluding the Mercedes F1 racer, of course). Let me give you an example.

Gran Turismo diehards will point to the Suzuki Escudo they used to dominate Pikes Peak in their formative years. That's perfect! It was wicked fast, had great all-wheel-drive handling and, in case you forgot, an epic soundtrack. Listen to that turbo chirp: