This Official Mercedes F1 Sim Racing Wheel Only Costs More Than Your Whole Rig

Sim racers are always seeking the most authentic experience possible. So it’s no surprise that there are some out there, so dedicated and so deep-pocketed, that they might spring for this $2,500 wheel modeled after the one the Mercedes Formula 1 team uses in its cars. It’s even hand-built!

Manufacturer Sim-Lab partnered with the Silver Arrows squad to create this accessory. It relies on the very same CAD data as the official article, and its body is made entirely of carbon fiber. Because of this, it weighs just 2.7 pounds. In the center is a 4.3-inch display that can run an interface similar to that seen on the actual wheel, and as you’d expect, all of the buttons and dials retain their real-life labels and hardware. It even comes with two sets of stickers, so you can really feel like Lewis Hamilton or George Russell. Anecdotally I haven’t seen very many folks wishing to be the latter but, to each their own. The infamous “Brake Magic” button is even there!

Accessories like this have really picked up over the post-pandemic years, since sim racing has garnered more attention. Fanatec even worked with BMW Motorsport to build a wheel that can be disengaged from its base and connected to a real BMW M4 GT3. It’s made of carbon fiber and billet aluminum and, naturally, it costs $1,500. You can order one now, and it’ll ship in four to seven days. Compared to this Merc wheel, that almost seems like a bargain. I mean, it’ll work with your race car, which is quite the value add.

Sim-Lab’s F1 wheel supports most bases, provided the appropriate adapter is used as a go between. In other words, nobody will stop you from connecting this bad boy to the cheapest direct-drive base you can find and booting up Forza Horizon 5. Just wanted to put the idea out there.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com