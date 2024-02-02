What’s the Trickiest Spot You’ve Ever Been Stuck In?

Let's pretend that you, me, and everybody else reading this are sitting at a campfire. We all have our beverage of choice—I'll take black coffee, thank you kindly. Cups are poured, cans are cracked open, and it's the perfect time to discuss:

What's the most stuck you've ever been in a truck?

Or a car, or a bike, or what have you. I'm not picky about the type of ride, but I do want to hear your best story about stopping in a spot where you couldn't get out.

The photo at the top of this post shows a Minnesota man's Ford Super Duty that fell into Lake Winnibigoshish. He was pulling his 24-foot ice house on wheels when he met a couple of cracks in the ice, plunging straight down to the bottom. Obviously, he couldn't get out on his own, but a local tow company retrieved his pickup from the depths with a handy-dandy contraption made exactly for this sort of job.

As for myself, I'm pretty mad that I can't find pictures of my 7.3-liter Power Stroke stuck by the creek last summer. Our family owns a campground and I was backing a canoe trailer down to the water. Well, the crew cab long bed was plenty heavy enough to get trapped in the loose gravel and I just barely got it out. The ruts I dug were a solid 10 inches deep, and it took everything our Kubota tractor had to pull it to solid ground. Also, this is a good reminder for me to get the front u-joint fixed so my 4x4 works again.