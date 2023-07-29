Harbor Freight’s Liquidation Sale Is What You’ve Been Waiting For

I know. Harbor Freight is always running deals. We don't need to tell you. Only this time, we really do. Harbor Freight's Giant Liquidation sale, running until July 30th, has a ton of its greatest hits on the list. Everything from shop compressors and tool cabinets to wrenches and jacks are on sale. It's worth checking out for yourself, but I did go ahead and round up the best deals running for you.