Harbor Freight’s Liquidation Sale Is What You’ve Been Waiting For
You know that one item that’s never on sale? Today it is.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I know. Harbor Freight is always running deals. We don't need to tell you. Only this time, we really do. Harbor Freight's Giant Liquidation sale, running until July 30th, has a ton of its greatest hits on the list. Everything from shop compressors and tool cabinets to wrenches and jacks are on sale. It's worth checking out for yourself, but I did go ahead and round up the best deals running for you.
- Icon 73-Inch x 25-Inch Professional Roll Cab ($700 off)
- Icon Professional Flex-Head SAE Ratcheting Combination Wrench 8-Piece ($30 off)
- Icon Professional Flex-Head Metric Ratcheting Combination Wrench 12-Piece ($50 off)
- U.S. General 44-Inch x 22-Inch Double Bank Roller Cabinet ($130 off)
- U.S. General 30-Inch Service Cart with Drawer ($50 off)
- Coverpro 12-foot x 20 foot Truck/SUV Portable Garage ($60 off)
- HFT 1200-Pound Capacity Steel Utility Cart with Removable Sides ($30 off)
- Fortress 6-Gallon 175-PSI High-Performance Jobsite Air Compressor ($30 off)
- Fortress 10-Gallon 175-PSI Ultra-Quiet Horizontal Shop Air Compressor ($50 off)
- McGraw 21-Gallon 175-PSI Oil-Free Vertical Air Compressor ($50 off)
- Titanium MIG 170 Professional Welder with 120/240V Input ($70 off)
- Titanium 65 Amp Plasma Cutter ($100 off)
- Central Machinery 6-Inch Swivel Vise With Anvil ($25 off)
- Central Machinery 20-Inch 12-Speed Production Drill Press ($100 off)
- Central Machinery 5 ton 12 Amp Electric Log Splitter ($40 off)
- Daytona 1.5-Ton Ultra-Low-Profile Lightweight Aluminum Racing Jack ($20 off)
- Daytona 12-Ton Heavy Duty Ratcheting Jack Stands ($20 off)
- Daytona 3-ton Long-Reach Low-Profile Professional Floor Jack ($40 off)
- Quinn 1/2-Inch Drive 12.5-250 ft-lb Digital Angle Torque Wrench ($30 off)
- Pittsburgh 1-Ton Capacity Foldable Shop Crane ($30 off)
- Pittsburgh 4-Ton Portable Hydraulic Equipment Kit ($40 off)
- Pittsburgh Color Metric Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set 6-Piece ($5 off)
- Pittsburgh Color SAE Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set 6-Piece ($5 off)
- Chicago Electric Welding 286-Pound Capacity Welding Cabinet ($30 off)
- Doyle Premium Ratcheting Tube Bender Kit ($10 off)
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.