The 20 Best Black Friday Tool Deals
The moment we’ve all been waiting for.
Let's face it, Black Friday deals on car parts are a little weak. We can get mad about it, but eventually, we just have to accept it as the way it is. We do get to indulge in the next best thing, though. Deals on the tools you need to slam those shiny new parts you didn't save on in place are abundant. I'm not leaving you on your own to find them, though. I've already rounded up all the best tool deals for you.
Harbor Freight
- Pittsburgh Automotive 300-Pound Capacity Low-Profile Creeper (25% off)
- Pittsburgh Automotive 13,000-Pound Capacity Portable Vehicle Ramp Set (18% off)
- Maddox Ball Joint Service Kit (33% off)
- Earthquake XT 1/2-Inch Composite Xtreme Torque Air Impact Wrench (37% off)
- Titanium Easy-Flux 125 Amp Welder (20% off)
Amazon
- DeWalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set (14% off)
- Gearwrench 239-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (36% off)
- Craftsman 262-Piece Mechanic Tool Set (32% off)
- Sata 213-Piece Mechanic's Tool Set (15% off)
- Irwin Vise-Grip 4-Piece Pliers Set (61% off)
Home Depot
- Husky 1/2-Inch Drive Torque Wrench (35% off)
- Husky 11-Piece 1/2-Inch Drive Impact Socket Set (44% off)
- Gearwrench 232-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set (38% off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt MAX XR Cordless Brushless 1/2-Inch High Torque Impact Wrench (17% off)
- Milwaukee M18/M12 3/8-Inch Ratchet and 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench Combo Kit (50% off)
Northern Tool
- Klutch 94-Piece Impact Socket Set (20% off)
- Wilton Shop 6-Inch Bench Vise (17% off)
- Strongway 20-Ton Hydraulic Shop Press (45% off)
- Ironton 3-Tier Welding Cart (30% off)
- Klutch Steel Welding Table with Tool Kit (20% off)
