Northern Tool’s Fall Power Sale Is on and You’d Better Check It Out
Time to gear up for the off-season projects.
Yes, there may be only a few short weeks before the fall, but there's nothing you can do about it. So stop your crying. It's not all bad, though. It means winter projects are also right around the corner, and retailers like Northern Tool are here to help you prepare for them. The Fall Power Sale has something for everyone. Whether you're just buttoning up some small things that need addressing or starting a new project car from scratch, now's your chance to stock up on what you need to get it done.
- Blackline by Arcan 3 1/2-Ton Low-Profile Professional Service Floor Jack for $199.99
- Klutch Steel Welding Table with Tool Kit for $199.99
- Klutch MIG 140i Flux-Core/MIG Welder for $249.99
- Klutch 2-Tier Welding Cart with Locking Cabinet for $99.99
- ESAB Sentinal A50 Variable-Shade Auto-Darkening Welding Helmet for $339.99
- Powerhorse 2300i Inverter Generator for $499.99
- Milwaukee M18 Li-Ion Compact Cordless Power Tool Set for $169
- Klutch Auto-Rewind Air Hose Reel for $129.99
- Mr. Heater Big Maxx Natural Gas Garage/Workshop Unit Heater for $399.99
- Strongway Hydraulic Engine Hoist with Load Leveler for $349.99
- BelAire 60-Gallon Electric Air Compressor for $1,399.99
- Schumacher Wheeled Battery Charger/Trickle Charger/Desulfator/Engine Starter for $199.99
- Ironton Auto-Wheel Dollies Pair for $59.99
- Klutch 94-Piece Impact Socket Set for $219.99
- GearWrench 20-Piece Ratcheting Wrench Set for $69.99
- Klutch Extra-Long SAE Combination Wrench Set for $59.99
- Milwaukee 18-Inch Extended Reach Ratchet for $64.97
- Klutch 8-Piece Pry Bar Set for $39.99
