The War Zone
The Drive

Northern Tool’s Fall Power Sale Is on and You’d Better Check It Out

Time to gear up for the off-season projects.

byHank O'HopSep 8, 2022 11:00 AM
DealsThe Garage
Northern Tool’s Fall Power Sale Is on and You’d Better Check It Out
Share
Hank O'Hop
Hank O'HopView hank o'hop's Articles

hankohop

Yes, there may be only a few short weeks before the fall, but there's nothing you can do about it. So stop your crying. It's not all bad, though. It means winter projects are also right around the corner, and retailers like Northern Tool are here to help you prepare for them. The Fall Power Sale has something for everyone. Whether you're just buttoning up some small things that need addressing or starting a new project car from scratch, now's your chance to stock up on what you need to get it done. 

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. 

Read More From The Garage 