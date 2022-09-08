Northern Tool’s Fall Power Sale Is on and You’d Better Check It Out

Yes, there may be only a few short weeks before the fall, but there's nothing you can do about it. So stop your crying. It's not all bad, though. It means winter projects are also right around the corner, and retailers like Northern Tool are here to help you prepare for them. The Fall Power Sale has something for everyone. Whether you're just buttoning up some small things that need addressing or starting a new project car from scratch, now's your chance to stock up on what you need to get it done.