Deals Spotlight: Car Wash Accessories to Save You Time and Money

Car care is a funny thing. It's a necessary chore—but it's also strangely satisfying. We gotta do it, but we also derive a lot of pleasure from the TLC we give our rides. Whether you drive a car, a truck, or ride a motorcycle, we've found some great deals on automotive cleaning and car wash accessories that will make caring for your baby that much easier and enjoyable. Headlining today's car wash accessory deals is a remarkable 40 percent markdown on a 48-pack of Armor All Microfiber Towels. Usually 35 bucks, right now it's yours for just $21.37. That's almost $14 off.

Amazon The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

This Armor All Microfiber Cleaning Cloth 48-Pack features eight towels each of orange, blue, and yellow super-soft microfiber towels designed specifically by one of the leading names in automotive care specifically for washing your car. And a multi-pack like this is necessary for those of us who, um, might own more than one vehicle. We see you. Right in the mirror. Constructed of highly absorbent microfibers, these towels can be used wet or dry on a variety of surfaces on your car, truck, or bike. Unlike conventional fibers that just push dirt and moisture around, these 80 percent polyester/20 percent Polyamide microfibers safely clean surfaces by wedging dirt and moisture in between the fibers. This helps provide a lint-free, streak-free shine. They're gentle enough to be used on delicate vehicle interior surfaces, like dashboards and leather seats. Whether you're looking for a quick cleaning or a showroom shine, you need microfiber towels when washing your car. And 40 percent off is just too good a deal to pass up.

Walmart Meguiar's Gold Class can bring out the kind of color and clarity you haven't seen since you drove (or rode) your baby off the lot.