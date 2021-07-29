Deals Spotlight: Car Wash Accessories to Save You Time and Money

Car care is a funny thing. It's a necessary chore—but it's also strangely satisfying. We gotta do it, but we also derive a lot of pleasure from the TLC we give our rides. Whether you drive a car, a truck, or ride a motorcycle, we've found some great deals on automotive cleaning and car wash accessories that will make caring for your baby that much easier and enjoyable.
Headlining today's car wash accessory deals is a remarkable 40 percent markdown on a 48-pack of Armor All Microfiber Towels. Usually 35 bucks, right now it's yours for just $21.37. That's almost $14 off.
This Armor All Microfiber Cleaning Cloth 48-Pack features eight towels each of orange, blue, and yellow super-soft microfiber towels designed specifically by one of the leading names in automotive care specifically for washing your car. And a multi-pack like this is necessary for those of us who, um, might own more than one vehicle. We see you. Right in the mirror.
Constructed of highly absorbent microfibers, these towels can be used wet or dry on a variety of surfaces on your car, truck, or bike. Unlike conventional fibers that just push dirt and moisture around, these 80 percent polyester/20 percent Polyamide microfibers safely clean surfaces by wedging dirt and moisture in between the fibers. This helps provide a lint-free, streak-free shine. They're gentle enough to be used on delicate vehicle interior surfaces, like dashboards and leather seats.
Whether you're looking for a quick cleaning or a showroom shine, you need microfiber towels when washing your car. And 40 percent off is just too good a deal to pass up.
While you're at it, head over to Walmart and save a buck on one of our favorite car wash soaps, Meguiar's Gold Class Car Wash Shampoo and Conditioner. It cleans and conditions in one step, either from a bucket or a foam cannon. Gold Class gently foams away dirt, grime, and contaminants without compromising your existing wax protection. Normally $7, take a buck off today and get the 48-ounce bottle for just six bucks.
Hey, you may as well upgrade your car vacuum, too. The ThisWorx Portable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner comes with three attachments to get the stuff you really want to suck up. Sure, it's corded—but that just means you can use it anytime you need it, instead of cursing the last user who killed the battery while you wait for it to charge up.
This small car vacuum normally costs $45. But right now, it's just $35 at Amazon. Even better, use the on-page coupon and you'll slice another three bucks off the deal, making your total cost just $32. That's almost thirty percent off.
Mix all three of these great bargains together, and you could save big bucks today. Don't hurt your brain, we've done the math for you:
$87 - $28 = $59
That's almost one-third off a complete auto, truck, and motorcycle wash and care kit!
Washing your baby should be a pleasure, not a chore. Might as well save some money while you're at it.