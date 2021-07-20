Deal Spotlight: Save 10% Over Clearance At Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops With Must-Have RV Gear

Right now and through July 26, Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops are offering an extra 10 percent of all Clearance items. Just use the code CAVECLEAR10 at checkout, and you'll save even more on stuff that's already priced to move.

Summer is the best time for travel and adventure. Hopefully, y'all have got all the gear and equipment you need for now—but what about fall and winter? And the holidays will be here before we know it.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

While we understand that the gear and apparel that Bass Pro and Cabela's specialize in isn't exactly in our auto-centric cockpit, there is quite a surprising amount of auto and truck accessories on sale. Besides, you're going to need your car or truck to get you to the places where the Cabela's and Bass Pro gear can really come in handy! So Cabela's and Bass Pro are a great place to pick up a wide variety of useful gear, equipment, and even apparel.

The companies are in cahoots so their respective websites are strikingly similar and easy to navigate. Go to the left-side Filters menu, then check on "Clearance." That's where you'll find the stuff that's already priced to move—and the stuff that's an additional 10 percent off with code CAVECLEAR10.

While ten percent may not sound like a huge discount, bear in mind that the more you spend, the more you'll save! Much of the gear and apparel in the Clearance sections is marked down 50 percent or more already.

From hunting and fishing equipment to hiking apparel and camping tools and gear, you can find almost anything you need for year-round outdoor adventure at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's.

Besides, the holidays will be here before we know it! Save big bucks on gifts for the whole family through Monday, July 26 at Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops. We've spotlighted a couple of picks below.