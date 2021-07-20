Deal Spotlight: Save 10% Over Clearance At Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops With Must-Have RV Gear

Through July 26, you'll save an extra ten percent on already-reduced Clearance items with this code.

By Jon Langston
RV parked by lake
DepositPhotos
Jon Langston View Jon Langston's Articles

Summer is the best time for travel and adventure. Hopefully, y'all have got all the gear and equipment you need for now—but what about fall and winter? And the holidays will be here before we know it. 

Right now and through July 26, Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops are offering an extra 10 percent of all Clearance items. Just use the code CAVECLEAR10 at checkout, and you'll save even more on stuff that's already priced to move.

Champion Power Equipment

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

While we understand that the gear and apparel that Bass Pro and Cabela's specialize in isn't exactly in our auto-centric cockpit, there is quite a surprising amount of auto and truck accessories on sale. Besides, you're going to need your car or truck to get you to the places where the Cabela's and Bass Pro gear can really come in handy! So Cabela's and Bass Pro are a great place to pick up a wide variety of useful gear, equipment, and even apparel.

The companies are in cahoots so their respective websites are strikingly similar and easy to navigate. Go to the left-side Filters menu, then check on "Clearance." That's where you'll find the stuff that's already priced to move—and the stuff that's an additional 10 percent off with code CAVECLEAR10.

While ten percent may not sound like a huge discount, bear in mind that the more you spend, the more you'll save! Much of the gear and apparel in the Clearance sections is marked down 50 percent or more already. 

From hunting and fishing equipment to hiking apparel and camping tools and gear, you can find almost anything you need for year-round outdoor adventure at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's. 

Besides, the holidays will be here before we know it! Save big bucks on gifts for the whole family through Monday, July 26 at Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops. We've spotlighted a couple of picks below.

Cabela's - SAVE $128!
Champion 3500W Blackout Generator
Champion 3500W Blackout Generator
Check Latest Price

A perfect portable power solution for the campsite, barn, RV, or in emergency situations, the portable Champion 4,375W/3500W Blackout Generator provides versatile power where and when you need it most. It delivers 4,375 starting watts and 3,500 running watts of power. Powered by a 224cc Champion OHV engine, this generator delivers power for up to nine running hours at 50 percent load. This generator produces just 68dB from 23 feet away while running—about the same as a household vacuum cleaner.


The built-in Volt Guard protects appliances plugged into the generator from power surges, while Cold Start technology ensures easier ignition in frigid weather. Power outlets include a 120V 30A locking outlet (L5-30R), a 120V 30A RV outlet (TT-30R), and two 120V 20A household outlets (5-20R). It also features an Intelligauge voltmeter and push-to-reset circuit breakers, a recoil start. Includes a  3.4-gallon gas tank, folding handle, and never-flat tires; a one-inch tubular steel roll cage protects the generator at the site and during travel. Weight: 103.6 lbs. Size: 26.3"L x 23.7"W x 22.2"H. Comes with a manufacturer's 3-year limited warranty.


This generator has an MSRP of $380. Cabela's Clearance section has it marked down to $280; use the code CAVECLEAR10 at checkout, and you can save another $28, making this $380 generator a cool $252. That's a small price to pay for safety and security.

Bass Pro - SAVE 48%
Garmin BC 30 Backup Camera
Garmin BC 30 Backup Camera
Check Latest Price

Pair the Garmin BC 30 Backup Camera with your existing display receiver to easily steer clear of obstructions while driving your rig in reverse. It's fantastic for RVs and large campers, and big trucks. For wireless, crystal-clear images of what's behind you, this is the backup camera you need.


The wireless transmitter sends video to your display receiver as far as 45 feet away (it can be wired for constant power).  And you can use up to four of these Garmin backup cameras in one system. The rugged construction stands up to harsh weather. (Note that the display shown above is not included, however.)


Originally priced at $170, it's marked down on Clearance to just $100. Knock an extra ten bucks off that with the CAVECLEAR10 code, and you've got a sweet $170 backup camera for just $80. Can't beat that. 


This camera would make a great gift for those living, and loving, the #RVlife.

MORE TO READ