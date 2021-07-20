Deal Spotlight: Save 10% Over Clearance At Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops With Must-Have RV Gear
Through July 26, you'll save an extra ten percent on already-reduced Clearance items with this code.
A perfect portable power solution for the campsite, barn, RV, or in emergency situations, the portable Champion 4,375W/3500W Blackout Generator provides versatile power where and when you need it most. It delivers 4,375 starting watts and 3,500 running watts of power. Powered by a 224cc Champion OHV engine, this generator delivers power for up to nine running hours at 50 percent load. This generator produces just 68dB from 23 feet away while running—about the same as a household vacuum cleaner.
The built-in Volt Guard protects appliances plugged into the generator from power surges, while Cold Start technology ensures easier ignition in frigid weather. Power outlets include a 120V 30A locking outlet (L5-30R), a 120V 30A RV outlet (TT-30R), and two 120V 20A household outlets (5-20R). It also features an Intelligauge voltmeter and push-to-reset circuit breakers, a recoil start. Includes a 3.4-gallon gas tank, folding handle, and never-flat tires; a one-inch tubular steel roll cage protects the generator at the site and during travel. Weight: 103.6 lbs. Size: 26.3"L x 23.7"W x 22.2"H. Comes with a manufacturer's 3-year limited warranty.
This generator has an MSRP of $380. Cabela's Clearance section has it marked down to $280; use the code CAVECLEAR10 at checkout, and you can save another $28, making this $380 generator a cool $252. That's a small price to pay for safety and security.
Pair the Garmin BC 30 Backup Camera with your existing display receiver to easily steer clear of obstructions while driving your rig in reverse. It's fantastic for RVs and large campers, and big trucks. For wireless, crystal-clear images of what's behind you, this is the backup camera you need.
The wireless transmitter sends video to your display receiver as far as 45 feet away (it can be wired for constant power). And you can use up to four of these Garmin backup cameras in one system. The rugged construction stands up to harsh weather. (Note that the display shown above is not included, however.)
Originally priced at $170, it's marked down on Clearance to just $100. Knock an extra ten bucks off that with the CAVECLEAR10 code, and you've got a sweet $170 backup camera for just $80. Can't beat that.
This camera would make a great gift for those living, and loving, the #RVlife.