Great Deals on Summer Road Trip Gear and More from Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Cabela's, and Aukey
Hitting the road this summer? You'll definitely need more stuff.
- Deals
- Buyer's Guide
With summer in full swing, chances are pretty good we've all got our summer travel plans cemented. But just because we know when and where we're headed doesn't mean we have all the gear, tools, and accessories we need to ensure the perfect summer road trip.
To that end, we've got dozens of deals below that are perfect for the car, trailer, tent, and RV. From tools to chargers, luggage to GPSs, The Drive's deals today are focused on summer travel—and the gear that makes it great.
Whether it's tools, camping gear, electronics to make life thatmuch easier, or just some swag for the road, The Drive has it below. We've even got great deals on motorcycle and RV accessories.
How's this for a great deal? Our friends at Aukey are offering 50 percent off EVERYTHING from dash cams to portable charging solutions to mounts, headphones, and more. If it's electronic and handy, Aukey has it! And during the Fourth of July Sale, you can take 50 percent off a great selection of electronic gadgets and accessories, direct from Aukey. Just use the code "4TH OF JULY" at checkout to save half off.
Ready to save big bucks? Check out the deals below, and tell them The Drive sent ya.
Automotive
- Hieha Double Din Stereo Compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7" Touch Screen with Bluetooth, AUX, Mic, USB, Camera Inputs / $74 After Promo Code SSA38YEL / Amazon
- GOOLOO 2amp Smart 12V Battery Charger, Automatic Battery Maintainer / $15.89 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code T6T6L7Q4 / Amazon
- PAXCESS Electric Pressure Power Washer 2300 PSI 1.6 GPM with Adjustable Spray Nozzle, Foam Cannon / $78.99 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code 30W62KDF / Amazon
- 50% Off AUKEY - Dash Cameras, Car Chargers, and More with Promo Code 4THOFJULY / Aukey
- AutoPhix 3210 Bluetooth OBD2 Enhanced Car Diagnostic Scanner / $31.05 / Amazon
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- MotoSport.com Summer Warehouse Clearance Sale / MotoSport
- Michelin Pilot Road 2 Tires / 42% Off / Starting at $115.10 / Revzilla
- Arai Defiant-X Helmet / 34% Off / $449.99 / Revzilla
- Speed and Strength SS2100 Solid Speed Helmet / 50% Off / $84.98 / Revzilla
Tools / Garage Gear
- Kidde Home Fire Extinguisher (2-Pack) / $32.49 / Woot
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Li-Ion Handheld Blower Kit (5 Ah) New/ $168 / eBay
- Cartman 148Piece Tool Set General Household Hand Tool Kit / $28.99 / Amazon
- GEARWRENCH 34 Pc. 12 Pt. Ratcheting Combination Wrench Set, Standard & Stubby, SAE/Metric / $110.87 / Amazon
- Crescent 20 Piece 3/8" Drive Pass-Thru X6 Standard Spline Mechanics Tool Set / $34.79 / Amazon
- Aocoom 6.5 Liter Oil Changer Vacuum Transmission Fluid Extractor / $69.99 / Amazon
- Armor All Charcoal 22' x 8'10" Garage Floor Mat, X Large / $179.99 / Amazon
- BISSELL Garage Pro Wall-Mounted Wet Dry Car Vacuum/Blower with Auto Tool Kit / $184.51 / Amazon
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- Cabela's 4-Burner Gas Griddle / $299.99 / Cabelas
- Contigo Autoseal Chill 24oz / $12.80 / Amazon
- Eveready 360 LED Camping Lantern, IPX4 Water Resistant, Battery Powered, 2-Pack / $16.82
- Intex 5 Person Fishing Boat Set w/2 Oars & Eight Speed Trolling Motor / $519.98
- KOSIN Survival Gear and Equipment,18 in 1 Emergency Survival Kit / $16.99
- Allen Sports Deluxe 2-Bike Trunk Mount Rack / $39.93
- Coleman 4-Person Cabin Tent / $109.99
Gaming / Simulation
- Lenovo Legion 5 15 Gaming Laptop, 15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) Display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti / $999.99 / Amazon
- EVOO Gaming 15.6" Laptop, FHD, 60Hz, Intel Core i5-10300H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, THX Spatial Audio, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM / $529 / Walmart
- MSI Optix MAG270VC2 FHD 1800R Curvature 169 Aspect Ratio Non-Glare Super Narrow Bezel 1ms 1920 x 1080 165Hz Refresh Rate Tilt/Swivel/Height Adjustment AMD FreeSync 27" Curved Gaming Monitor / $199.99 / Amazon
- Edifier HECATE GM5 Qualcomm AptX Low Latency Gaming Earbuds, Bluetooth V5.2 Wireless Earphones with Dual-mic ENC Noise Cancellation / $41.99 After 40% Off On-Page Coupon / Amazon
Road Tripping / Travel / RVs
- RVLock Key Fob and RH Compact Keyless Entry Keypad for RV/5th Wheel / $199.99
- Garmin RV 1090, 10" RV Navigator, Edge-to-Edge Display / $599
- Extra 15% off $25 or More in Luggage/ eBay
- Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable with Double Spinner Wheels / $184.95
- Garmin DriveSmart 51 NA LMT-S with Lifetime Maps/Traffic / $129.99
- Camco TST Ultra-Concentrated Orange Citrus Scent RV Toilet Treatment Drop-Ins / $16.44
- RV Hacks: 400+ Ways to Make Life on the Road Easier, Safer, and More Fun! Book / from $11.99
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- LG 65" Class 4K UHD 2160P NanoCell Smart TV with HDR / $696.99 / Walmart
- Roku Express 4K+ 2021 | Streaming Media Player/ $29.49 / Amazon
- Lenovo 81JW0001US Chromebook S330, 14" HD Display, Mediatek MT8173C CPU 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC SSD, Chrome OS / $159.00 / Walmart
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 14" FHD 1080p Touch Intel Core i5-10210U 8GB RAM 256GB SSD / $499 / eBay
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
- Refurbished Apple AirPods Pro W/Wireless Case White - MWP22AM/A / $159 / Walmart
Power / Charging
- JIGA Solar Charger, 30000mAh Solar Power Bank, USB-C Quick Portable Charger Pack with 4 Inputs 3 Outputs & Flashlight / $18.96 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code 4RTRN399 / Amazon
-
RELATEDHow To Get Ready for a Cross-Country Road Trip Without Losing Your MindIt's tempting to just hop in your car and head for the horizon—but proper preparations can make a world of difference.READ NOW
-
RELATEDHow a Simple Van Life Test Run Turns Into Its Own Epic 3,000-Mile Road TripMoving out, but not slowing down.READ NOW
-
RELATEDTell Us Your Favorite Road Trip Snacks, Because We're Going to Need a Lot Very SoonWe all have favorite munchies for those long stints behind the wheel. What's yours?READ NOW