Summer Savings: Killer Deals for Auto Lovers on Amazon, Walmart, eBay, and More
Score some sweet deals on tools, outdoor equipment, and electronics before the big weekend.
What's your deal, dude?
No, I'm not cyberbullying here, I'm simply asking — what kind of deal tickles your fancy? Because, as always, there are plenty of them circulating the web today. And, as always, The Drive has got you covered.
There are plenty of practical summer deals highlighting this week's roundup of pre-Independence Day savings. Trying to get be out on the water for this July 4th weekend but don't want to break the bank? Then don't miss out on this Intex two-person inflatable kayak set. It's portable and super car-friendly, so it's perfect for road trips and outdoor excursions. You're saving $125 bucks on a super renowned brand name kayak here (a whopping 46% off!), so act fast.
For those whove already experienced summer's first heat wave — and also already over it — don't miss out on this four pack of Car sun shades from Veneev. In addition to keeping your vehicle cool, they're great for protecting your children (and fur babies) from the Sun's harmful rays.
Outside of Revzilla's annual 4th of July Sale, there's not much else out this week for the riders of the world, but we did manage to find a sweet deal on Amazon for this motorcycle scissor lift jack. Decently portable and super-storage friendly, throw this puppy in your garage or at-home shop. It works well with most motorcycle models too, so you don't have to worry about fit. And for the low price of $79.99, you can work on all your friends' bikes too — we're sure you'll love that!
If you're also planning on spending summer nights out on the patio or out on your road in your camper, you better get a decent bug zapper. The SEVERINO Outdoor Electric Bug Zapper has your name written all over it. Well, unless you live for scratching the top of your foot into oblivion, but hey, to each their own.
There's also some sick deals on electronics, road trip gear, car cleaning stuff, a truck canopy, tools, and a pretty heavy duty Bissell portable stain cleaner for your car's interior. Don't miss out!
Automotive
- SmartStraps Commercial-Grade Ratchet Tie-Down with Double J-Hooks – 2in. x 27ft., 10,000-Lb. Capacity / $14.99 / Northern Tool
- VacLife Tire Inflator for Car Tires, Bicycles with Schrader Valve and Other Inflatables, DC 12V / $12.60 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code USGOVL731 / Amazon
- BISSELL Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner, 1400M / $89.00 / Walmart
- General Tools 7904-BK 3-in-1 Car Emergency Escape Tool, 2 Pack / $13.11 / Amazon
- Car Sun Shades for Side and Rear Window (4 Pack) / $9.99 / Amazon
Moto
- liftmaster Wide Deck Motorcycle Center Scissor Lift Jack / $79.99 / Amazon
Tools / Garage Gear
- AmazonCommercial Standard Duct Tape, 1.88-inch by 30-yard, Silver, 3-Pack / $16.27 / Amazon
- Torin TR6100W Blackjack Rolling Creeper Garage/Shop Seat with Tool Tray Storage / $26.58 / Amazon
- Automotive OBD2 Code Reader / $15.49 / eBay
- 3 1/2-Ton Low-Profile Professional Service Floor Jack — Blackline by Arcan / $184.99 / Northern Tool
- BFULL 100ft Expandable Water Hose / $29.09 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- Husky 1/4, 3/8, and 1/2 in. Drive Master Accessory Set (11-Piece) / $14.97 / Home Depot
- Husky 50 ft. /lbs. to 250 ft. /lbs. 1/2 in. Drive Torque Wrench / $49.97 / Home Depot
- ShelterLogic MaxAP Outdoor Vehicle Canopy / Race Day Car Shelter — 20ft. x 10ft., 6-Leg / $154.99 / Northern Tool
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- SureFire G2X Maxvision High-Output LED Flashlight / $80.90 / Amazon
- Pentax AP 8x30 WP Binoculars (Black)/ $79.00 / Amazon
- Intex Explorer K2 Kayak 2-Person Inflatable Set with Oars and Air Pump / $144.99 / eBay
- SEVERINO Outdoor Electric Bug Zapper / $22.98 After Promo Code 5025STDL / Amazon
Road Tripping / Travel
- CargoLoc 2-Piece 52" Aluminum Roof Top Cross Bar Set / $49.24 / Amazon
- WZRELB Backup Power Off Grid Pure Sine Wave Inverter 800W 24Vdc to 120Vac 60Hz / $80.88 / Amazon
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition, 4K HDR Support, 2.1 Channel, Built-In Subwoofers, Voice Remote with Alexa / $143.99 / Amazon
- Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook Flex 3i Laptop, 11.6" IPS Touch 250 nits, Celeron N4020 / $229.99 / eBay
- Lenovo 10.1" Tab 4 10 Plus / $99.99 / Woot
- USB C Charger 20W 2 Port PD Charger with 20W Power Delivery 3.0 / $5.58 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
- Apple AirPods Pro (Grade A Refurbished) / $159.99 / Woot
