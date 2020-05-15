How Daytona and Indy Speedways Are Doing High School Graduations Now

Grinding your way through four years of high school only to be told you'll graduate without pomp due to a virus outbreak would be one of the biggest letdowns of any young person's life. Some schools close to major NASCAR speedways, however, have worked out ways to give grads the ceremonies they deserve while maintaining social distance by letting the high school classes of 2020 mark the end of their school years not just by crossing the stage, but also the start-finish line of world-famous racetracks.

Two such events will be held on May 31 at Daytona International Speedway. According to NBC Sports, graduates will stroll across the stage of the Ocean Center to receive their diplomas before climbing into their family's cars and driving across the start-finish line of the banked oval. Similar formalities will be held out west at Phoenix Raceway, which on May 16 will host the graduation of more than 1,000 Buckeye Union High School District students, who will be led by a pace car around the track in their vehicles as graduates' names are read off over the PA system. On June 12, North Pocono School District host its graduations at Pocono Raceway, where students will be called one-by-one to drive themselves across the finish line.