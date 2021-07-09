The Top Deals This Week on Generators, Radar Detectors, and More from Walmart, Amazon, Woot, and eBay
From toys to backup power for emergencies, this week's best deals roundup has it all.
Is your family protected when the power goes out? With crazy summer weather upon us, it's time to ensure your family's safety. That means backup power when you need it and right now, you can pick up a 12,000-watt, CARB-approved, dual-fuel Pulsar PG12000B Portable Generator for a remarkable $650 off — a savings of 43 percent.
Normally $1499, Walmart rolled back prices to just $859! With a 457cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke OHV engine that produces 12,000 peak watts and 9,500 running watts on gasoline, and 10,800 peak/8,550 running watts on LPG, this generator has the juice to power large appliances. The extended run-time and output make it an ideal source of backup power so you can comfortably weather the storm. The PG12000B’s convenient Switch & Go technology allows you to seamlessly transition between fuel sources while in use. Its durable steel frame, 10-inch pneumatic wheels, and convenient drop-down handles make storage and maneuvering easy. And the electric start feature makes it a breeze for anyone to fire up in the event of an emergency.
Best of all, it runs on either gasoline or liquid propane, so no matter what happens, your family shouldn't be left in the dark.
But that's not the only deal on tap for this weekend. You can get great one-day deals at Woot, the Amazon subsidiary that specializes in last-minute, one-day blowout sales. Today only Woot is blowing out a couple of spectacular radar detectors, including our favorite model, the Uniden R7. Normally $700, today only it's yours for just $420 (dude). Act fast.
You'll also find great deals on tools, camping and outdoor gear, gaming devices and accessories, and a slew of fitness and health hacks to make life easier. And let's not forget the toys! LEGOs are on sale right now, including the City Fire Helicopter Response kit that actually flies! Grab one before they're gone.
Ready to save? Check out the best deals of the week below, courtesy of The Drive.
Automotive
- Mobil 1 Extended Performance Full Synthetic Motor Oil, 5 Quart / $9.37 After $15 Rebate / Walmart
- Uniden DFR9 Super Long Range Radar Detector / $179.99 / Woot
- Uniden R7 Extreme Long Range Laser Radar Detector / $419.99 / Woot
- YANTU Portable Air Compressor Tire Inflator / $25.99 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code FI5GEYRS / Amazon
- GOOLOO 4000A Peak SuperSafe Car & Truck Jump Starter (up to 10.0L diesel), 12V Jumper Booster with USB Quick Charge and Type C Port / $85.79 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code AP4T7OLO / Amazon
Tools / Garage Gear
- Wen 1-Amp Variable Speed Rotary Tool, 100+ Accessories, Carrying Case And Flex Shaft / $19.35 / Walmart
- Extension Cord Reel, 50ft Retractable Extension Cord + 4.5ft/14AWG/SJTOW Rated Cord, Auto Retraction and Triple Socket for Wall/Ceiling Mounting / $64.99 After Promo Code 3D9T238X / Amazon
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- Anker Rechargeable Bolder P2 LED Pen Flashlight, 120 Lumens, IPX5 Water-Resistant, 900mAh NiMH Battery ×2 / $13.99 After Promo Code ankerlight1 / Amazon
- High Sierra Pathway Internal Frame Hiking Backpack, 60L / $56.66 / Amazon
- Pulsar 12,000W Dual Fuel Portable Generator with Electric Start, CARB Approved / $859 / Walmart
Moto
- MotoSport.com Summer Warehouse Clearance Sale / MotoSport
- Michelin Pilot Road 2 Tires / 42% Off / Starting at $115.10 / Revzilla
- Arai Defiant-X Helmet / 34% Off / $449.99 / Revzilla
- Speed and Strength SS2100 Solid Speed Helmet / 50% Off / $84.98 / Revzilla
Toys
- LEGO Star Wars at-at 75288 Building Kit (1,267 Pieces) / $151.79 / Amazon
- LEGO City Fire Helicopter Response 60248 - Actually Flies! (93 Pieces) / $17 / Amazon
Gaming / Simulation
- Bridge Constructor The Walking Dead and Ironcast / FREE / Epicgames
- LucidSound LS35X Wireless Surround Sound Gaming Headset for Xbox One - Works Wired with PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, Mac, iOS, and Android / $84.99 / Amazon
Fitness / Health
- Fuel Pureformance Adjustable Weighted Fitness Vest, 40 lb / $55 / Walmart
- MODVEL 2 Pack Knee Braces, Knee Compression Sleeves / $9.41 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code FR7KZTQS / Amazon
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- Epson Home Cinema 2100 1080p 3LCD Projector / $399.99 / eBay
