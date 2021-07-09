The Top Deals This Week on Generators, Radar Detectors, and More from Walmart, Amazon, Woot, and eBay

From toys to backup power for emergencies, this week's best deals roundup has it all.

By Jon Langston
By Jon Langston

Is your family protected when the power goes out? With crazy summer weather upon us, it's time to ensure your family's safety. That means backup power when you need it and right now, you can pick up a 12,000-watt, CARB-approved, dual-fuel Pulsar PG12000B Portable Generator for a remarkable $650 off — a savings of 43 percent. 

Normally $1499, Walmart rolled back prices to just $859! With a 457cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke OHV engine that produces 12,000 peak watts and 9,500 running watts on gasoline, and 10,800 peak/8,550 running watts on LPG, this generator has the juice to power large appliances. The extended run-time and output make it an ideal source of backup power so you can comfortably weather the storm. The PG12000B’s convenient Switch & Go technology allows you to seamlessly transition between fuel sources while in use. Its durable steel frame, 10-inch pneumatic wheels, and convenient drop-down handles make storage and maneuvering easy. And the electric start feature makes it a breeze for anyone to fire up in the event of an emergency.

Best of all, it runs on either gasoline or liquid propane, so no matter what happens, your family shouldn't be left in the dark. 

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

But that's not the only deal on tap for this weekend. You can get great one-day deals at Woot, the Amazon subsidiary that specializes in last-minute, one-day blowout sales. Today only Woot is blowing out a couple of spectacular radar detectors, including our favorite model, the Uniden R7. Normally $700, today only it's yours for just $420 (dude). Act fast.

You'll also find great deals on tools, camping and outdoor gear, gaming devices and accessories, and a slew of fitness and health hacks to make life easier. And let's not forget the toys! LEGOs are on sale right now, including the City Fire Helicopter Response kit that actually flies! Grab one before they're gone.

Ready to save? Check out the best deals of the week below, courtesy of The Drive.

