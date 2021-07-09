Is your family protected when the power goes out? With crazy summer weather upon us, it's time to ensure your family's safety. That means backup power when you need it and right now, you can pick up a 12,000-watt, CARB-approved, dual-fuel Pulsar PG12000B Portable Generator for a remarkable $650 off — a savings of 43 percent.

Normally $1499, Walmart rolled back prices to just $859! With a 457cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke OHV engine that produces 12,000 peak watts and 9,500 running watts on gasoline, and 10,800 peak/8,550 running watts on LPG, this generator has the juice to power large appliances. The extended run-time and output make it an ideal source of backup power so you can comfortably weather the storm. The PG12000B’s convenient Switch & Go technology allows you to seamlessly transition between fuel sources while in use. Its durable steel frame, 10-inch pneumatic wheels, and convenient drop-down handles make storage and maneuvering easy. And the electric start feature makes it a breeze for anyone to fire up in the event of an emergency.

Best of all, it runs on either gasoline or liquid propane, so no matter what happens, your family shouldn't be left in the dark.