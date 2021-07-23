Friday Deals: Savings from Walmart, Revzilla—and a Home Depot Deal of the Day You Won't Want to Miss
Today only, save up to $150 on Automotive Tools from Big Orange.
The weekend is almost here, and that means ... CHORES! Or perhaps a long drive. No matter how you plan to spend your weekend, be sure to make time today to check out Home Depot's Deal of the Day. It's a real winner for car lovers and DIY mechanics.
Today only, through midnight PST, you can save up to $150 on select automotive tools at Big Orange. Power tools, lifts, jacks, battery chargers, and more are all on sale today, so stock up now so you can enjoy your weekend at home—not at the store.
From what we can see, the biggest savings seem to be on vehicle lifts and jacks—permanent, temporary, and everything in between. Quickjack portable car lifts top the bill. Several sizes and styles are marked down; normally upwards of $1700, you can pick one up for less than $1400—but only if you shop today.
Beyond the deals at the Big Orange, we've assembled a fantastic assortment of special buys and bargains below. Looking for motorcycle gear and apparel? Check. Garage tools and outdoor essentials? Check. A killer DJI drone with a 3-axis gimbal camera that shoots 5.4k video? Check and mate.
So take some time and have some fun this weekend. Avoid the stores and the hassle, and shop these great deals today.
General Sale Landing Pages
- Save Hundreds on Automotive Tools, Vehicle Lifts, Jacks, and More / Today Only / Home Depot
- Best Buy Black Friday In July Sale / Best Buy
Automotive
- Ionic Nerf Bars, Side Steps, and Running Boards/ Starting at $139.99 / RealTruck
- Tacklife 4-Bike Rack Bicycle Carrier for 2" Hitch Receiver / $47.89 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code TLBCR1A5 / Amazon
- Turtle Wax Headlight Lens Restorer Kit / $8.99 / Advance Auto Parts
- Solar Wireless Backup Camera, DIY No Wiring No Drilling Installation / $105.99 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code LRDCY7D5 / Amazon
- Road Kill RKFR69 3 Piece Foam Speaker Enhancer System Kit for 6" x 9" Drivers / $18.65 / Amazon
- Sun Joe SPX4000-PRO Electric Pressure Washer / $109.99 / Woot
- Segway eMoped C80 w/52 mi Max Operating Range & 20 mph Max / $1,899.99 / Best Buy
Tools / Garage Gear
- Rotary Tool Accessories Kit 361 Pieces / $9.89 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code GVJPJCVF / Amazon
- LED Garage Lights, Deformable 6000lm LED Shop Light 60W Tomshine Garage Light with 4 Adjustable Panels / $11.99 / Amazon
- AUTLEAD 17" Leverage Rivet Nut Tool, 11 Metric & SAE Mandrels, 110 Nuts Case, Auto Nut Eject Design, Cr-Mo Alloy Head / $20 After Promo Code C5JG46TE / Amazon
- Laser Measure, Meterk 196ft Mute Laser Measurement Tool Distance Meter with Electronic Bubble Level / $20.98 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- DEWALT DCCS620B 20V MAX Cordless Li-Ion 12 in. Compact Chainsaw (Tool Only) / $131 / eBay
- Crenova Garden Hose 100ft Expandable Water Hose with 7 Function Spray Nozzle, Brass Hose Splitter, Extra Strength Fabric, 3/4 Solid Brass Connector / $28.99 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code D3S27XAH / Amazon
- TECCPO 40V Cordless Brushless Leaf Blower, 420 CFM/110 MPH, Samsung 2.5Ah Battery and Charger Included / $97.49 After Promo Code 8S4ZDDKD / Amazon
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- Firstgear Men's Swagman Black Gloves / $24.99 / J&P Cycles
- Speed and Strength SS900 Evader Red Full Face Helmet / $54.98 / J&P Cycles
- Dunlop Elite 4 Motorcycle Tires / Starting at $55.99 / J&P Cycles
- Powerbuilt 4000 lb. Triple Lift Floor Jack / $184.91 / Home Depot
- QUICKJACK Motorcycle Lift Kit / $419 / Home Depot
- BILT Techno Jacket 28% ($50) Off / $129.99 / Revzilla
- Arai Defiant-X Helmet 34% ($229.96) Off / $449.99 / Revzilla
- Dainese Laguna Seca 4 Two Piece Race Suit 30% ($405) Off / Revzilla
- HJC RPHA 70 ST Wolverine Helmet 20% (up to $127) Off / Revzilla
- TCX Street Ace Air Shoes 19% ($30) Off / Revzilla
- K&N Air Filters, Various Sizes / From $44.99 / Revzilla
- Michelin Pilot Road 2 Tires 42% (up to $121) Off / Revzilla
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- Take an Additional 60% Off Select Columbia Apparel and Gear With Code JULY60 / Columbia
- SHARPAL 101N 6-In-1 Pocket Knife Sharpener & Survival Tool, with Fire Starter, Whistle & Diamond Sharpening Rod/ $9.99 / Amazon
- Ozark Trail Lightweight Puffy Quilted Outdoor Camping Blanket / $13.79 / Walmart
- Flame King 2-Stage Auto Changeover LP Propane Gas Regulator With Two 12 Inch Pigtails For RVs, Vans, Trailers / $39.95 / Amazon
- Camco 59103 Propane Brass Tee with 3 Port and 12' Hose / $28.52 / Amazon
- Disposable Isolation Coveralls - L / $2.66 / Amazon
- Professional Metal Detector, Adjustable Sensitivity, Pinpoint Function, DISC, Notch, Detect 9 Types of Metals, Waterproof Coil, Headphone Jack / $59.99 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code NSC7R6SY / Amazon
Action Cameras & Drones
- DJI Air 2S Fly More Combo - Drone with 3-Axis Gimbal Camera, 5.4K Video, 1-Inch CMOS Sensor, 4 Directions of Obstacle Sensing, 31-Min Flight Time, Max 7.5-Mile Video Transmission, MasterShots, Gray / $1299 / Amazon
Gaming / Simulation
- Defense Grid The Awakening and WWI Verdun / FREE / Epicgames
- Battlefield 1 Shortcut Kit: Vehicle Bundle / FREE / Steam
- Farming Simulator 20 - Nintendo Switch / $19.99 / Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - Xbox One / $30 / Amazon
- Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-57C4 Gaming Laptop / $899 / Walmart
- Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset – DTS 7.1 Surround Sound – Pro-G Audio Drivers / $69.99 / Amazon
- Next Level Racing F-GT Lite Black Simulator Cockpit / $179.97 / GameStop
Fitness / Health
- Tinwoo Smart Watch for Men, Wireless Charging, Bluetooth, Fitness Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor / $19.99 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code 25UH1SVO / Amazon
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- FREE Apple TV+ offer | 6 months free trial on PlayStation 5
- 2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB - Space Gray (4th Generation) / $499.99 / Amazon
- Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio / $99 / Amazon
- 2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB) / $179.98 / Amazon
- Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV Fire TV / $139.99 / Amazon
- Hisense 70" Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV / $619.99 / Best Buy
- TCL 43" Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV / $299.99 / Best Buy
- Klipsch The One IISpeaker/ $148 / Walmart
- ASUS - Zenbook 14" Laptop - AMD Ryzen 5 - 8GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce MX350 / $524.99 / eBay
- Google Pixel 4 (Factory Unlocked) (NEW) / $379.99 / Woot
- Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Refurbished) (Unlocked) / $579.99 / Woot
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
- Klipsch T5 True Wireless II Sport Waterproof Earphones (Gray) / $129 / Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch3 SM-R840N - 45mm - Mystic Silver/ $189.99 / eBay
Power / Charging
- WiYA USB C Charger 65W 3 Port Type C Fast Charger Adapter Power Delivery Foldable Adapter / $11.99 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code 9QABIID6 / Amazon
