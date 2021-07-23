Friday Deals: Savings from Walmart, Revzilla—and a Home Depot Deal of the Day You Won't Want to Miss 

The weekend is almost here, and that means ... CHORES! Or perhaps a long drive. No matter how you plan to spend your weekend, be sure to make time today to check out Home Depot's Deal of the Day. It's a real winner for car lovers and DIY mechanics.

Today only, through midnight PST, you can save up to $150 on select automotive tools at Big Orange. Power tools, lifts, jacks, battery chargers, and more are all on sale today, so stock up now so you can enjoy your weekend at home—not at the store.