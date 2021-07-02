Independence Day Deals: Don't Miss Out on Savings From Walmart, RevZilla, Home Depot, and More

At this point, Independence Day and retail sales go hand in hand. And while the weekend is notorious for its plethora of outrageous appliance deals, auto-lovers can certainly get their fix of killer savings, too. Looking for a versatile, reliable, and ultra-compact jump starter? This FCONEGY Jump Starter Battery Pack is 30% off right now on Amazon. Use it as either a jump starter or a powerful portable power bank for your phone, laptop, or tablet. Or both. Really, we couldn't care less. We just want you to save some dough.

July 4th is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate some good 'ol fashioned freedom than by saving yourself a few dozen—or hundred—George Washingtons?

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

There's also the Advance Auto Parts 4th of July Oil Change and Parts Sale going on this weekend, so if you need to do some routine maintenance on your car, truck, or SUV, now's a good time to do so. Sometimes procrastination does pay off. Sort of.

Oh, and how can we forget the Walmart 4th of July Sale going on all weekend long. You don't have to be an auto-head to enjoy these deals (although there are quite a few). Save big on electronics, tools, and patio and garden stuff, too. Fire up this Expert Grill Pioneer 28-Inch Portable Propane Gas Griddle this 4th of July weekend — and save close to $50 in the process.

Also save up to 50% on select motorcycle gear from RevZilla. First Manufacturing gear, specifically, is 20% off all weekend long, so be sure to snag a new jacket, riding pants, or armor if the price is right (spoiler alert: it will be).

And of course, there are plenty of great savings on your favorite tools this weekend, too. Save a whopping 60 beans on this ultra-compact DeWalt ATOMIC 20-volt drill set, bag and all. More of a Lowe's person? Luckily, both Home Depot and Lowe's have their own 4th of July sales going on, so be sure to check out deals from both.

We also found a bunch of great deals on toys, electronics, outdoorsy stuff, gaming, and audio. Admittedly, iit wasn't too difficult, considering it's one of the biggest sale weekends of the year. But now the proverbial ball is in your court. Happy Independence Day shopping, y'all!

