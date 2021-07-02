Independence Day Deals: Don't Miss Out on Savings From Walmart, RevZilla, Home Depot, and More
Let freedom (and savings) ring.
July 4th is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate some good 'ol fashioned freedom than by saving yourself a few dozen—or hundred—George Washingtons?
At this point, Independence Day and retail sales go hand in hand. And while the weekend is notorious for its plethora of outrageous appliance deals, auto-lovers can certainly get their fix of killer savings, too. Looking for a versatile, reliable, and ultra-compact jump starter? This FCONEGY Jump Starter Battery Pack is 30% off right now on Amazon. Use it as either a jump starter or a powerful portable power bank for your phone, laptop, or tablet. Or both. Really, we couldn't care less. We just want you to save some dough.
There's also the Advance Auto Parts 4th of July Oil Change and Parts Sale going on this weekend, so if you need to do some routine maintenance on your car, truck, or SUV, now's a good time to do so. Sometimes procrastination does pay off. Sort of.
Oh, and how can we forget the Walmart 4th of July Sale going on all weekend long. You don't have to be an auto-head to enjoy these deals (although there are quite a few). Save big on electronics, tools, and patio and garden stuff, too. Fire up this Expert Grill Pioneer 28-Inch Portable Propane Gas Griddle this 4th of July weekend — and save close to $50 in the process.
Also save up to 50% on select motorcycle gear from RevZilla. First Manufacturing gear, specifically, is 20% off all weekend long, so be sure to snag a new jacket, riding pants, or armor if the price is right (spoiler alert: it will be).
And of course, there are plenty of great savings on your favorite tools this weekend, too. Save a whopping 60 beans on this ultra-compact DeWalt ATOMIC 20-volt drill set, bag and all. More of a Lowe's person? Luckily, both Home Depot and Lowe's have their own 4th of July sales going on, so be sure to check out deals from both.
We also found a bunch of great deals on toys, electronics, outdoorsy stuff, gaming, and audio. Admittedly, iit wasn't too difficult, considering it's one of the biggest sale weekends of the year. But now the proverbial ball is in your court. Happy Independence Day shopping, y'all!
General Sales
Automotive
- Advance Auto Parts 4th of July Oil Change and Parts Sale
- 10% Off $500+ at4wheelparts.com With In-Store Pickup
- Free Shipping this Weekend at Race Ramps
- Emoly New Car Wash Mitt, 2 Pack / $5.51 / Amazon
- FCONEGY Jump Starter Battery Pack - 2200 Amp 25800mAh 12V Lithium Portable Car Booster for Up to 8.0L Gas and 7.0L Diesel Engines, Water-Resistant Car Battery Charger Jump Starter / $44.99 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code 20OMIYIB / Amazon
- GOOLOO 2000A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for Up to 9L Gas or 7L Diesel Engine with USB Quick Charge, Type-C Port, 12V Auto Portable Lithium Battery Booster Power Pack / $59.99 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code 2PR7RZWR / Amazon
Moto
- YTX12-BS iGel Battery - High Performance, Maintenance Free, Sealed Motorcycle Battery / $32.60 / Amazon
- Up to 50% Off Motorcycle Gear During the RevZilla July 4th Sale
- 20% Off First Manufacturing Motorcycle Gear / RevZilla
Tools / Garage Gear
- Harbor Freight 4th Of July Sale – 10% Off Any Single Item with No Exclusions / Use Promo Code 21499717 / Harbor Freight
- Save $10 When You Buy $40+ of Select Dewalt Tools / Amazon
- Ernst Manufacturing 5160 Reverse Wrench Organizer, 16 Tool / $6.85 / Amazon
- Kreg MKJKIT Mini Kreg Pocket Hole Jig Kit / $14.00 / Amazon
- Husky Ready-to-Assemble 8 ft. Adjustable Height Solid Wood Top Workbench / $374.99 / Home Depot
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Lithium-Ion Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with (2) Batteries, Charger, and Bag / $199.00 / Home Depot
- DEWALT ATOMIC 20-Volt MAX Cordless Brushless Compact 1/2 in. Drill/Driver, (2) 20-Volt 1.3Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag / $99.00 / Home Depot
- The Home Depot 4th of July Sale
- Lowes 4th of July Sale
- PAXCESS Electric Pressure Power Washer 2300 PSI 1.6 GPM Portable Car Washer with Adjustable Spray Nozzle, Foam Cannon, IPX5 Car Washer Cleaner for Home/Car/Driveway/Patio Furniture/ $33.85 / Amazon
- Up to 50% off Sun Joe Power Washers / eBay
- DEWALT Right Angle Attachment, Flex Shaft, 12-Inch / $16.78 / Amazon
- GEARWRENCH 7 Pc. Hook & Pick Set / $18.44 / Amazon
- 3M Half Facepiece Reusable Respirator 6200, Medium / $11.70 / Amazon
- 3M Half Facepiece Reusable Respirator 6300, Large / $11.73 / Amazon
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- BougeRV 4th Anniversary Sale: 14% Off over order $199.99
- Camping and Outdoor Gear Sale / Walmart
- Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill / $179.00 / Home Depot
- Weber Genesis II E-315 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill / $779.00 / Home Depot
- Anker Powerhouse 200, 213Wh/57600mAh Portable Rechargeable Generator / $169.99 / Amazon
- Radio Flyer Air Ride Balance Bike, Toddler Bike, Ages 1.5-5 (Amazon Exclusive) / $58.34 / Amazon
Toys
- aovo PRO66 Drone with Camera for Adults 4K UHD, 60 Minutes Flight Time Quadcopter with Brushless Motor, GPS Return Home, Follow Me, Includes 1 Extra Battery / $158.69 After Promo Code 83R3N9VL / Amazon
- LEGO Technic Mobile Crane 42108 Building Kit (1,292 Pieces) / $79.99 / Amazon
- Tabletop Foosball Table by Hey! Play! / $13.58 / Amazon
Gaming / Simulation
- Logitech G920 Xbox Driving Force Racing Wheel for Xbox One and PC / $214.99 / eBay
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15.6 Laptop 120Hz Ryzen 5 8GB RAM 256GB SSD GTX 1650 4GB / $619.00 / eBay
- Acer Nitro 5 - 15.6" Laptop Intel Core i5-10300H GeForce GTX 1650 8GB Ram 256GB SSD Win10H / $579.99 / eBay
- Corsair K60 RGB Pro SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - Cherry Mechanical Keyswitches - Durable AluminumFrame - Customizable Per-Key RGB Backlighting - PBT Double-Shot Keycaps - Detachable Palm Rest / $79.48 / Amazon
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- Best Buy's 4th of July Sale
- TCL 50" Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV / $598.00 / Walmart
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
- Beats by Dr. Dre | Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (Brand New, 14 Colors) / $109.99 / eBay
- Refurbished Apple AirPods Pro W/Wireless Case White / $158.99 / Walmart
Tablets / Smartphones / Tech
- New Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB Factory Unlocked / $199.99 / eBay
