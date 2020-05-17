You Won't Find a Greater Car Hauler Than This Aero-Bodied Canepa Peterbilt

I know not everyone is interested in dump trucks the same way I am, and you may have never given a Peterbilt semi more than a passing glance before today. But, if you're going to pay attention to one big rig for sale anytime soon, let it be this Canepa-designed car hauler that not only features a luxurious four-vehicle trailer but also an aerodynamic body meant to help with both speed and efficiency. It's a 1992 Peterbilt 372, powered by a 12.7-liter Detroit diesel engine.

Bruce Canepa, famed racer-turned-restorer, had a longtime partnership with Peterbilt as well as Motorcoach Industries that brought about some magnificent large vehicles. This one was finished in 2017 and while it's still in stellar shape, it's been put to use—the odometer reads 845,774 miles. Now, that's not really that many for a semi, but nonetheless, this Pete wasn't built then parked like some other custom builds. The listing mentions that it's made the yearly trek to Laguna Seca for the Rolex Motorsports Reunion, as well as other select events.