Rule the Track With This Restored 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 and Matching Car Hauler
It's like taking a leap back in time to the 1970 Trans-Am championship.
When it comes to buying cars, package deals aren't always the best. More times than not, you're stuck with something extra that you didn't really want in the first place. This package is something different, though, because there's little doubt you're going to want both pieces of American nostalgia included in the twofer. A completely restored 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 and a matching Ford Cab-Over car hauler are up for auction on eBay right now, and though the price is almost guaranteed to climb drastically from the current $60,000 bid, the pair would make an incredible showing at almost any event.
The Mustang was meticulously restored to manufacturer standards using two books published by Ford for precise guidance. It was built to be as close as possible to Parnelli Jones' championship-winning No. 16 Trans-Am car and was a true barn find at a property in Ramona, California. It was originally owned by a Ford dealer from Wisconsin and was used for drag racing at some point in its history before racer Les Werling purchased the car and its transformation began under his care. Now, it resides in Kansas.
The car was originally a G-code 1970 Boss 302, so its bones are authentic through and through. The seller says that the original intention for the car was to build a Concours-quality restoration but plans changed to build the Mustang to Trans-Am race standards from the year it was built. The Mustang's engine is said to be original to the car, and it has a 1969 steel crank, J&E Pistons, Carrillo Rods, and a four-speed Top Loader transmission. The only modern upgrades to the car have been the brakes, which were exchanged for a Willwood four-piston system.
The winning bidder won’t have to drive their Boss 302 from place to place like a peasant, however, as the auction also includes a matching Ford C8000 Cab-Over truck to haul it. This one is powered by a 636-cubic-inch CAT 3208 V-8 diesel engine that produces 210 horsepower and 500-plus pound-feet of torque. Power reaches the wheels through a ten-speed manual transmission and the rig is complete with an air brake system.
The duo is truly unique and has changed hands a few times over the years. In a post to the Boss 302 forum back in 2011, the two were up for sale with a price of $145,000, but the truck could be purchased for $60,000 alone. It's only right that these two be sold together, though—just look at 'em. They were made for each other.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
h/t: Autoblog
- RELATEDFor Sale: 1966 Plymouth Barracuda Drag Racer With Matching '65 Dodge Hauler TruckYou can buy both of these vintage machines for less than the average 2020 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack.READ NOW
- RELATEDRare 2012 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Laguna Seca With 1,200 Miles Is Worthy of Second MortgageThe Mustang's TracKey that unlocks all 444 hp has apparently never been used, which will hopefully change when the top bidder takes it home next week.READ NOW
- RELATEDCheck out the 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Restomod Owned by Robert Downey Jr.Too subtle for Tony Stark's garage, but just right for Robert Downey Jr.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere Are the 2021 Bronco Photos Ford Doesn't Want You To See"All I will say is get ready. It is everything we want it to be," the tipster wrote.READ NOW
- RELATED1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 'Hitman': A 1,000-HP Restomod That Could Murder YouA twin-turbocharged Coyote V-8 should do the trick.READ NOW