Ford Mustang From Vanilla Ice's Ice Ice Baby Is Back After Four-Year Restoration
Vanilla Ice surprised quite a few folks at a Florida Cars & Coffee.
Vanilla Ice is "rollin' in my 5.0, with my ragtop down so my hair can blow" once again, and the world is a better place for it. That's right: the Fox-body Ford Mustang from his iconic "Ice Ice Baby" music video is back!
Ice "kept on pursuing to the next stop" from Beachfront Avenue with his recently restored Fox-body 5.0.
Slamming on the gas like the OG Cars & Coffee Mustang, Ice debuted his ride in West Palm Beach, Florida, reports CBS 12 News. There, he unveiled the freshly restored Mustang at the Palm Beach Outlet Mall's Cars & Coffee this weekend, attracting a sizable crowd from as far away as Titusville, Florida—over two hours away to the north.
The Mustang recently completed a four-year restoration to bring it back to its former glory, complete with his Miami "GO ICE" show plates. The car also features several key upgrades to the interior, the taillights and of course, a fresh trunk full of subwoofers.
"This is a nostalgic car that simulates pop culture as you know, a sign of times," Vanilla Ice told CBS 12 News. "The nineties had the neon colors, we had the Ninja Turtles, we had Beavis and Butthead, we got our movies at Blockbuster, we had cassette decks and we had more bass than you can imagine in the backseat."
While "Miami's on the scene," Vanilla Ice is native to Wellington, Florida, just east of West Palm Beach.
Vanilla Ice's Mustang was no stranger to the limelight, even outside the "Ice Ice Baby" video. It also appeared in the "Rollin' In My 5.0" music video.
Additionally, a similar car was made up to look close enough to Vanilla Ice's original 5.0 for the 2012 comedy film That's My Boy.
Expect Vanilla Ice to come back in the spotlight yet again, as he has a new TV show called Mystical Rides with Vanilla Ice coming to break up the aliens and conspiracy coverage on the History Channel.
