Ford Mustang From Vanilla Ice's Ice Ice Baby Is Back After Four-Year Restoration

Vanilla Ice is "rollin' in my 5.0, with my ragtop down so my hair can blow" once again, and the world is a better place for it. That's right: the Fox-body Ford Mustang from his iconic "Ice Ice Baby" music video is back! Ice "kept on pursuing to the next stop" from Beachfront Avenue with his recently restored Fox-body 5.0.

Slamming on the gas like the OG Cars & Coffee Mustang, Ice debuted his ride in West Palm Beach, Florida, reports CBS 12 News. There, he unveiled the freshly restored Mustang at the Palm Beach Outlet Mall's Cars & Coffee this weekend, attracting a sizable crowd from as far away as Titusville, Florida—over two hours away to the north.