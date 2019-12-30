This Justice-Loving 1992 Ford Mustang SSP Highway Patrol Car Is a Retired Rarity

If you've ever fancied owning a retired police car, there’s no shortage of decommissioned Ford Crown Victorias or Chevrolet Impalas to choose from. It’s not often that a Foxbody-style Ford Mustang SSP hits the market, though, and one recently sold for a rather reasonable $14,444 on Bring a Trailer.

This example is a former Florida Highway Patrol car, which reportedly served the Sunshine State’s finest until December of 1996, racking up just over 96,000 miles during that span. According to the supplied CarFax report and auction listing, the FHP had the Mustang's engine rebuilt in 1997 and reportedly held onto the car up until it was sold to its second owner, a dealership, in November of 2019.