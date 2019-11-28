Good Neighbors Restore 1988 Ford Mustang GT Belonging to Texas Woman's Late Son

"It smells like him when I sit inside," said Maleeya Davis of the 1988 Ford Mustang GT that once belonged to her son Troy.

Kept as a token of remembrance after his 2006 passing, the Foxbody was rarely driven and spent most of the 13 years since as a time capsule. A decade indoors and three years under an outdoor canopy did little to shield the car from hot Texas summers, which started to eat away at Davis' keepsake. Passerby and car enthusiast Jerry Heasley couldn't help but notice how little the lightly modified, but well-kept Foxbody seemed to move, and reached out to Maleeya about whether the car was for sale.

After hearing the car's story, Heasley decided that helping Davis restore her son's Mustang was a better course of action than trying to flip the Ford, which, by the time he got to it, was bordering on dire shape. Years worth of dirt and paw prints from Davis's cats coated the car, dust filled every nook and cranny, and spots of rust were starting to appear on the fading trim. Its interior may have been pristine, but missing keys, old gas, and an aftermarket alarm system meant that it wasn't simply a diamond in the rough.

This Mustang needed some real elbow grease to bring back to glory, so Heasley tapped several contacts to supply parts and labor for an entirely pro bono restoration, at no cost to Davis. While the car received mechanical touch-ups in the form of a full fluid service, a complete brake overhaul, and a new fuel pump, most of the work concerned the car's decaying body. Fresh trim in and out, new vinyl highlights, and color-matched paint on factory-style bodywork (to replace the aftermarket "bird bath" spoiler) went on, and a set of period-correct wheels with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires completed the factory-fresh look.