Pristine 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra Foxbody With Just 668 Miles Sells for $58,100

Featuring the company’s renowned Windsor 5.0 H.O, 301 cubic-inch 5.0-liter V-8, the late Foxbody Mustang Cobra churned out a respectable 235 horsepower and 285 pound-feet of torque, paired to a desirable five-speed manual. The result was a zero to 60 time of just under six seconds.

The owner claims to have only taken it out for quick sprints during the spring and fall seasons, which explains why the car has such few miles and zero rust. That's an impressive feat, especially for a car that's lived its entire life in the "rust-belt" region of New York. It’s never been messed with, never modified, and the owner also claims it’s never been driven hard. So this is literally as close to a new Foxbody as one can get.

Being a 1993 model-year car it means it's the last year of the Foxbody before the rounded-out “SN-95” fourth-generation Mustang of the 1990s came along. Being a Cobra model, it was one of the first production vehicles from Ford’s SVT division, which was established that same year.

h/t: BarnFinds