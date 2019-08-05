Pristine 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra Foxbody With Just 668 Miles Sells for $58,100
You could buy a new Ford Mustang GT350 for that kind of cash.
Finding a Foxbody Ford Mustang that isn’t rusted out or beaten to smithereens is quite rare, which is why unmolested examples with low mileage are hard to find—and when they do surface—they command big bucks. Such is the case of this 1993 Ford Mustang Cobra Foxbody recently sold on eBay for a staggering $58,100. Even more shocking is the odometer reading, which at the time of sale only showed 668 miles on the clock.
This 1993 Cobra is example number 506 of 4,993 made that year. The owner, who claims to be the original buyer, looks to have bought it and stored it for 26 years expecting it to become a collectible one day. Although its icon status is somewhat questionable, there's no doubt that his investment paid off in the long run. And in case you're curious, that's nearly as much as a brand-new 2019 Ford Mustang GT350, which starts at just $59,100.
Featuring the company’s renowned Windsor 5.0 H.O, 301 cubic-inch 5.0-liter V-8, the late Foxbody Mustang Cobra churned out a respectable 235 horsepower and 285 pound-feet of torque, paired to a desirable five-speed manual. The result was a zero to 60 time of just under six seconds.
The owner claims to have only taken it out for quick sprints during the spring and fall seasons, which explains why the car has such few miles and zero rust. That's an impressive feat, especially for a car that's lived its entire life in the "rust-belt" region of New York. It’s never been messed with, never modified, and the owner also claims it’s never been driven hard. So this is literally as close to a new Foxbody as one can get.
Being a 1993 model-year car it means it's the last year of the Foxbody before the rounded-out “SN-95” fourth-generation Mustang of the 1990s came along. Being a Cobra model, it was one of the first production vehicles from Ford’s SVT division, which was established that same year.
h/t: BarnFinds
