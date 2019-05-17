You Can Now Buy This 625-HP Ford Mustang Camera Car Used in Need for Speed

If you were coming of age when the Need for Speed video games were becoming popular, there's no doubt that you've wanted to own one of the cars you customized with obnoxious body kits and paint jobs during the 2000s. In 2014, the video game franchise took aim at the silver screen in a full-length feature film, and while most of us won't be able to own any of the multi-million dollar supercars featured in it, there is one car from the movie that we can afford: a 2013 Ford Mustang GT that found its way to eBay.

Before you get excited—no— it's not the 900-horsepower Mustang that Aaron Paul piloted. Instead, it's a uniquely outfitted Mustang that was used as a camera chase car to film the cars you recognize on the big screen. But don't give up hope, the Mustang still packs quite a punch.