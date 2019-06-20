Vintage Car Heist Results in Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro Stolen From 234-Year-Old Barn

The swiped '66 Mustang and '69 Camaro were apparently worth a considerable amount collectively.

By Chris Tsui
If you ever come across any so-called "barn finds," it's probably a good idea to make sure the cars are actually abandoned before calling up your buddy with the flatbed.

According to the Connecticut Post, Connecticut State Police are currently looking for a green 1966 Ford Mustang and an orange 1969 Chevrolet Camaro their owner kept in a 234-year-old Voluntown barn after they were reported stolen sometime between last November and March. When new, the Mustang went for $2,522 while the Camaro cost $2,727—both translating to around $19,000 in today's money. According to J.D. Power, the Mustang is now worth $35,800 while the Chevy could be sold for $43,200—a decent chunk of change to have disappear overnight. 

Police say the farm owner lives elsewhere but state trooper Joshua Bowyer did acknowledge that the property "has a big barn where he stored a number of antique vehicles." He also mentioned that  the man is a car collector who apparently "makes most of his cars from scratch." His words, not ours. 

Police also add that the farm doesn't have surveillance cameras, that the owner only visits several times a year, and that "few people" knew the cars were inside. The Camaro was acquired in 2002 while the Mustang was in the owner's possession since 2010.

Interestingly, the farm itself is currently up for sale. Listed for $1.3 million, this historic 144-acre property was built way back in 1785, making the now-vintage muscle cars that used to reside there seem like products of science fiction.

