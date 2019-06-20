Vintage Car Heist Results in Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro Stolen From 234-Year-Old Barn

If you ever come across any so-called "barn finds," it's probably a good idea to make sure the cars are actually abandoned before calling up your buddy with the flatbed.

According to the Connecticut Post, Connecticut State Police are currently looking for a green 1966 Ford Mustang and an orange 1969 Chevrolet Camaro their owner kept in a 234-year-old Voluntown barn after they were reported stolen sometime between last November and March. When new, the Mustang went for $2,522 while the Camaro cost $2,727—both translating to around $19,000 in today's money. According to J.D. Power, the Mustang is now worth $35,800 while the Chevy could be sold for $43,200—a decent chunk of change to have disappear overnight.